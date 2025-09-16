Police raise bounty to Shs60m in hunt for killers of Entebbe couple

The Uganda Police Force has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects behind the brutal murder of Mr. and Mrs. Mutaaga in Entebbe.

Police spokesperson Rusoke confirmed on Tuesday that the bounty has been raised from Shs50 million to Shs60 million as investigations intensify.

“The Uganda Police Force continues to search for those responsible for the murder of Mr. and Mrs. Mutaaga in Entebbe. We initially offered a reward of Shs50 million for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, whose photo and voice we have shared. This reward has now been increased to Shs60 million,” Rusoke said.

He dismissed claims circulating that police had already identified the suspects.

“It has been suggested that we have identified the actual suspects; however, this is not the case. For clarification, we highlighted individuals whom our investigative sources suspect may be connected to the crime. Once conclusive evidence is established against any suspect(s), we will formally release their details to the public,” he explained.

The double murder, which shocked residents of Entebbe, occurred late last month when unidentified attackers raided the couple’s home in Katabi Town Council. According to preliminary findings, the assailants broke into the residence during the night, tied up the couple, and inflicted fatal injuries before fleeing with valuables.

Neighbors reported hearing unusual noises but only realized the tragedy in the morning when the bodies were discovered. Police forensic teams later recovered several items believed to have been used in the attack, including blood-stained clothing and broken restraints.

The killings have raised fear in the community with local leaders urging residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies. Police say they are pursuing multiple leads, including possible links to organized crime groups targeting prominent families in the area.

“We appeal to the public to share any information that could lead to the arrest of those behind this heinous act. Together, we can ensure that justice is served for the Mutaaga family,” Rusoke added.