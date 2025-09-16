Gov’t signs fertiliser MoU to boost agricultural production

The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Itracom Fertilizers to enhance crop yields and promote sustainable agriculture across the country.

Itracom Fertilizers, based in Bujumbura, Burundi, is a leading producer of organo-mineral fertilisers and currently supplies several African countries, including Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, Zambia, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

Under the agreement, the government has allocated 130 acres of land in Kampiringisa, Mpigi district, for the establishment of a fertiliser production plant. The facility is expected to significantly reduce the cost of fertilisers for local farmers and increase accessibility.

“This development will enable our farmers to access fertilisers at affordable rates, leading to improved productivity and increased household incomes,” said Gen. David Kasura Kyomukama, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, speaking at the MoU signing on Wednesday in Kampala.

Kasura added that organo-mineral fertilisers are essential for revitalising depleted soils, especially as climate change continues to challenge agricultural systems.

“Modern agriculture requires the enhancement of soil fertility, improved water supply through irrigation, the use of quality seeds, and farmer training on proper input application,” he emphasised.

Factory to produce 240,000 tonnes monthly

The agreement was facilitated by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who revealed that the Kampiringisa-based factory will have the capacity to produce up to 240,000 tonnes of fertiliser per month.

“These investors have assured me that they will produce at least 240,000 tonnes of fertiliser monthly, not only for our farmers but also for export to neighbouring countries such as the DRC and Central African Republic,” said Nabbanja.

She urged the investors to fast-track construction of the plant, noting the availability of both local labour and a ready market.

Eco-friendly fertiliser and local sourcing

Jean-Luc Bigirimana, Itracom’s Country Director for Uganda, highlighted that the fertiliser is environmentally friendly, made from natural ingredients such as cow dung, potassium, and phosphorus sourced from nature.

“The world no longer needs more chemicals in the food we consume. We’ve seen the effects. That’s why we developed a natural fertiliser solution,” he said.

Bigirimana assured farmers that the fertiliser will be affordably priced to ensure accessibility for all categories of farmers, regardless of scale.

“We face persistent food insecurity in the region, largely due to poor harvests. This fertiliser can change that. We want every farmer to have access to it to ensure food security for all,” he said.

He stressed that the product has been certified as safe for the environment, suitable for all crop types, and proven to increase yields.

Fertiliser varieties and raw material sourcing

The first batch of fertilisers to be produced will include: Fomi Otesha – Applied during planting; Fomi Kuzia – Suited for crops like maize, tomatoes, beans, and other cereals; and Fomi Nenepesha – Designed for root and tuber crops such as cassava, potatoes, and sweet potatoes.

The factory is also expected to create a new market for animal waste, especially cow dung, which is a key raw material. Bigirimana revealed that the company has developed an open-market collection strategy to source cow dung from the Karamoja region, where livestock owners will be paid upon delivery.

“Uganda does not currently have enough cattle to supply all the organic waste required, hence we are engaging communities in Karamoja to bridge this gap,” he said.

A PPP for agricultural transformation

The MoU outlines that Itracom Fertilizers will produce and distribute the fertiliser at relatively low prices. In turn, the government will provide enabling infrastructure, including access roads, electricity, and security for the plant’s operations.

The establishment of this fertiliser plant marks a significant step towards improving agricultural productivity and food security in Uganda.