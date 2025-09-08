Gen Muhoozi to make changes in the PLU leadership structure

The Chief of Defence Forces and chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has revealed plans to make changes in the organisation’s leadership structures.

Muhoozi said the changes will affect both the central committee and the broader organization although he did not specify when they will take effect.

“In the next few days I will announce changes in the central committee of PLU, and throughout the organization. By virtue of being the founder, chairman and author of the organization,” Gen Muhoozi stated.

The announcement comes at a time when the Patriotic League of Uganda is seeking to consolidate its structures and build stronger political networks across the country. The restructuring is aimed at improving efficiency and positioning the organisation as a formidable force in Uganda’s politics.

PLU has been vocal in its mobilisation drives, pledging to deliver 80 percent of the vote in support of President Yoweri Museveni in the 2026 general elections. The organisation has also outlined its long-term strategy of strengthening grassroots support, aligning with the ruling NRM party and promoting what it terms as “patriotic leadership” under Gen Muhoozi’s stewardship.

The impending shake-up in the PLU leadership could usher in a new era of loyalty and discipline within the ranks, while also preparing the ground for a consistent and strong political future.