Gender Ministry develops system to digitise labour reporting

In a bid to strengthen labour administration and employment services in Uganda, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) is in its final stages of rolling out the Labour Administration Management Information System (LAMIS). This week, the Ministry, in partnership with Enabel, has embarked on the training of trainers.

The five-day workshop, which is taking place at Fairway Hotel in Kampala, comprises selected Labour Officers who will train other users of the system countrywide. This training comes at an important stage where the Ministry is intensifying efforts to modernise labour administration and improve the way labour services are delivered, recorded, monitored and reported across the country.

The LAMIS has been developed to provide a more coordinated, efficient and reliable platform for managing labour administration information and supporting labour officers in carrying out their responsibilities.

While opening the training on Monday, Mr Apollo Onzoma, the Assistant Commissioner for Industrial Relations, said the system is intended to strengthen administrative data generation, harmonise reporting processes and make labour information more timely, accurate and useful for decision-making. It will also support employer reporting and strengthen the flow of labour inspection information from the district and local government level to the Ministry, he added.

Onzoma, who represented Alex Asiimwe, Commissioner Labour, Industrial Relations and Productivity, urged the trainees to confidently use the system, train other officers, guide users, support its rollout and provide informed feedback on areas that may require improvement.

“I encourage you to approach this training with that responsibility in mind by participating actively, asking questions, working through the different processes and modules, and raising any areas that may be unclear,” he said. He urged trainers and future users of LAMIS to bear the responsibility of promoting proper data entry, consistent use of the system and adherence to the agreed procedures.

Lucie Carlier, Project Manager Decent Work and Social Protection Project at Enabel, reminded the trainees of the journey that started in March 2024 to modernise labour administration services through a digital platform.

In her opening remarks delivered by Enabel’s Labour Rights Expert, Daniel Opio, Carlier said the development of LAMIS is not only an ICT investment, but also a strategic reform aimed at strengthening labour governance in Uganda.

“As Enabel, we are proud to have supported this initiative through the Decent Work and Social Protection Programme, reflecting our commitment to strengthening institutions that promote decent work, social dialogue, labour rights, and social protection in Uganda,” Carlier said.

She encouraged participants to actively engage in the practical sessions, ask questions, share experiences, and provide constructive feedback because their role as trainers and champions of the system will be critical in ensuring successful adoption and sustainability.

Joshua Mpairwe, the lead consultant at Centric Solutions, the company that developed LAMIS, suggested that the system shall be rolled-out as soon as he implements the feedback from the training.

“Then the roll-out will continue through the support and maintenance period, which is 12 months,” Mpairwe said.

He added that the Ministry should target launching LAMIS on 1st May, 2027, the International Labour Day, when roll-out has already commenced.