Museveni engages Ramaphosa over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

President Yoweri Museveni is holding high level discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa aimed at addressing rising cases of xenophobic attacks against foreigners, including Ugandans living and working in South Africa.

The talks were revealed by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Friday as she addressed 1,030 Ugandans who were recently repatriated from South Africa following a wave of violence targeting foreign nationals.

The returnees are currently at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi where they are undergoing patriotism and civic orientation training before being resettled and reintegrated into their communities across Uganda.

Nabbanja said the government had chosen dialogue and diplomacy rather than retaliation, stressing that Uganda would not respond to attacks against its citizens by targeting South Africans in return.

She said President Museveni had taken up the matter directly with his South African counterpart to ensure authorities in Pretoria take firm measures to protect foreigners and prevent further attacks.

“Some South Africans have turned against fellow Africans, but we cannot retaliate because that is not who we are. President Museveni is engaging President Ramaphosa to ensure these acts come to an end,” Nabbanja said.

The Prime Minister explained that the decision to bring back affected Ugandans was taken after the government assessed the situation and prioritised the safety and wellbeing of its citizens abroad.

“The government could not sit back and watch Ugandans continue to suffer. That is why we organised their return to their motherland,” she said.

Nabbanja urged the returnees to view their return as an opportunity to rebuild their lives and actively participate in programmes designed to improve household incomes and promote self reliance.

She encouraged them to embrace government initiatives including the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, which provide opportunities for citizens to engage in productive economic activities.

“The government has programmes that can support you to create wealth and improve your livelihoods. Use these opportunities to rebuild your lives and contribute to Uganda’s development,” Nabbanja told the returnees.

The patriotism training at Kyankwanzi is part of a broader reintegration effort intended to equip the returnees with civic knowledge, national values and guidance as they prepare to return to their respective districts.

Government officials said the repatriation exercise was voluntary and was undertaken after reports of attacks and harassment of foreign nationals in South Africa, with more than 1,000 Ugandans brought back home to ensure their safety.

However, Uganda continues to call for peaceful coexistence among African nations, urging countries to protect the rights and dignity of all Africans regardless of nationality.