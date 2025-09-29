Kenyan Court gives Uganda’s Attorney General 14-day ultimatum to file response in Kizza Besigye case

The Kenyan High Court has ordered Uganda’s Attorney General to file a formal response within 14 days in a case concerning the forced deportation of Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and his ally Hajji Obed Lutale from Kenya to Uganda in November 2024.

The ruling by Justice Lawrence Mugambi at the Milimani High Court comes after the court was informed that over two months had passed since the case was filed, yet no official response had been submitted by the Ugandan government. The Attorney General’s office had initially requested three weeks to respond, but the court rejected this, stating sufficient time had already been provided.

Besigye and Lutale were reportedly forcibly taken in Nairobi on Saturday, November 16, 2024, during Besigye’s visit to attend the launch of Kenyan politician Martha Karua’s memoir, Against The Tide. Since then, they have remained in Uganda, facing charges including illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and treachery, with Besigye challenging the proceedings in court.

The Attorney General’s response is expected to clarify the Kenyan government’s role and position regarding the circumstances of Besigye and Lutale’s transfer.

Dr. Besigye, a former personal physician to President Yoweri Museveni and a long-standing opposition leader in Uganda, has faced repeated arrests in the past due to his political activities. His detention has drawn international concern, highlighting issues of human rights, transnational repression, and governmental accountability.

If the court eventually rules in Besigye’s favor, the deportation could be deemed an unlawful abduction, potentially exposing the Kenyan government to legal accountability under both domestic and international law. Compensation for the leaders’ rights and unlawful detention could also become a key consideration.

The case adds a complex legal and diplomatic layer to Uganda-Kenya relations and is being closely watched by regional and international human rights organizations.