EXCLUSIVE NUP CARD LIST: Ssegona, Ssewanyana, and others left out as party struggles to field candidates outside Buganda

The National Unity Platform party has released a list of its contenders for the post of Member of Parliament for constituencies.

Key contenders such as Medard Ssegona for Busiro East are being denied the card in preference for musician-turned-politician Mathias Walagagga.

Ssegona has been joined by a host of others, including Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Joyce Bagala, the Mityana Woman representative.

For Makindye West, the card was given to Zahara Maala Luilika, the outgoing Kampala Capital City Authority Speaker.

In Kawempe South, NUP issued the card to Fred Nyanzi, the elder brother of NUP Principal Nyanzi, who last contested in Kampala Central, where Muhammad Nsereko defeated him.

In Masaka, for the Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, lawyer Samuel Muyizi lost out to Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira. Ssebina intends to take on the former Leader of Opposition, who fell out with the NUP leadership.

In the leaked list, which Eagle Online has obtained, like in the previous election, this time too, NUP is struggling with fielding candidates in constituencies outside Buganda/Central Region.

In Kira Municipality, the party opted for a new newcomer, George Musisi, at the expense of Jimmy Lukwago, a veteran and financier of NUP politics.

New entrants

Nina Kankunda, aka Nina Rose, for Ssembabule District Woman representative.

Bulasio Mukasa Zambali for Nansana Municipality replacing Wakayima Musoke.

Ivan Kyeyune for Nakasongola County.