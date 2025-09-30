NRM Manifesto commits to safeguarding gains and driving Uganda into high middle-income status

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Chairman and President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday officially launched the NRM Manifesto for the period 2026–2031, pledging to protect the hard-earned achievements of the Movement and accelerate Uganda’s march to high middle–income status.

The colorful launch held at Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo was attended by senior party leaders, ministers, Members of Parliament, and other guests who welcomed the Chairman’s message with excitement and confidence.

In his address, President Museveni thanked the people of Uganda and the Movement for entrusting him once again as the party’s flag bearer.

“This manifesto is not just a piece of paper. It is the story of the Movement and Uganda for the last sixty years. It is a guide for the next step of our journey,” he said.

The Chairman outlined seven key pillars of the new manifesto, framed under his ABCDE approach, to help leaders and wananchi understand the priorities clearly.

Peace and Security – Museveni reaffirmed that peace is the greatest gift of the NRM to Uganda.

“Our army is strong, nobody can bring war here. If they try, we shall finish them. The challenge now is crime, and leaders must not tolerate thieves or corrupt policemen,” he cautioned.

Infrastructure Development – The President emphasized the continued expansion of roads, electricity, railways, air transport, schools, and health centers as the backbone of social and economic transformation.

Wealth Creation – He encouraged every household to engage in productive enterprises, citing inspiring stories like Joseph Ijala, who transformed from a taxi conductor into a prosperous farmer earning over 1 billion shillings a year.

Jobs – The Chairman explained that jobs are created through wealth and production. “Public service employs 480,000, but factories already employ 1.2 million. Agriculture can employ even more,” he said, pointing to success stories of small farmers employing dozens of workers.

Service Delivery – Museveni pledged to strengthen the provision of health, education, and security services to ensure they match the growing needs of the people.

Markets – The Chairman underlined the importance of regional and continental markets for Uganda’s products. “The people who help me most are those who buy my milk, my beef, my bananas. That is why we emphasize East African integration,” he said.

Unity and Political Stability – He cautioned Ugandans against divisive tribal politics, calling it “the language of enemies of Africa,” and urged the people to focus on prosperity.

Museveni explained that all these areas are connected, “Peace leads to development, development leads to wealth, wealth creates jobs, jobs require services, and all these need markets. It is one chain,” he emphasized.

The manifesto, themed “Protecting the Gains and Ensuring a Qualitative Leap into High Middle–Income Status”, represents the NRM’s commitment to inclusive growth, social transformation, and sustainable prosperity.

“Our task is clear,” Museveni concluded. “We must protect the gains we have made and move forward. We have the foundation. Now is the time to achieve the leap.”