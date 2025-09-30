Uganda Cranes name squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Botswana and Algeria

The Uganda Cranes technical team has unveiled a 27-man squad ahead of their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Botswana and Algeria slated for October 9 and October 14, 2025, respectively.

Uganda will travel to Francistown to face Botswana before heading to Algiers for a tricky encounter against continental giants Algeria.

According to the official list released by FUFA, the squad comprises foreign-based professionals and home-grown talent from the Uganda Premier League, showing head coach Paul Put’s intent to balance experience with youthful energy.

Goalkeepers

Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay, South Africa), Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), and Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces, Ethiopia) have been trusted to guard the posts.

Defenders

The backline features Toby Sibbick (Burton Albion, England), Elio Capradossi (Universitatea Cluj, Romania), Jordan Obita (Hibernian, Scotland), and local stalwarts Rogers Torach and Hilary Mukundane (both Vipers SC). Abdu Aziz Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic) and KCCA FC duo Herbert Achayi and Gavin Kizito complete the defensive unit.

Midfielders

In midfield, Kenneth Semakula (Al-Adalah, Saudi Arabia), Khalid Aucho (Singida United, Tanzania), Allan Oyirowoth (New England Revolution, USA), Enock Ssebagala (Vipers SC), Ronald Ssekiganda (APR, Rwanda), and Bobosi Byaruhanga (Oakland Roots, USA) provide a mix of creativity and steel.

Forwards

The striking force is spearheaded by Steven Mukwala (Simba SC, Tanzania), Uche Ikpeazu (St. Johnstone, Scotland), Allan Okello (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia), Rogers Mato (FK Vardar, Macedonia), Jude Ssemugabi (Jamus FC, South Sudan), Reagan Mpande (SC Villa), Joseph Mpande (PVF Cand, Vietnam), and Denis Omedi (APR, Rwanda).

Uganda currently sits third in Group G after four games, having collected six points from two wins and two defeats. The Cranes trail leaders Algeria who remain unbeaten with 10 points while Guinea occupies second place with seven points. Botswana sits fourth with three points and Somalia anchors the table with just a single point.

Victory against Botswana would boost Uganda’s chances of closing the gap on Guinea while the clash against Algeria is expected to be the toughest in the race to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in the country’s history.

Only the group winners automatically qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while the four best runners-up across all African qualifying groups advance to a playoff round.

FUFA has called upon Ugandans at home and abroad to rally behind the team during the crucial fixtures.

“This is a defining stage in our World Cup journey. The players are motivated, and the nation’s support will be key in pushing them over the line,” the federation said in a statement.

Uganda last came close to a World Cup ticket during the 1978 campaign, but failure to navigate through continental qualifiers has since haunted the Cranes. The October fixtures therefore, represent a golden opportunity for the team to rewrite history.

The squad announcement comes with assurance from FUFA’s official sponsors; MTN, Nile Special and BUL which reaffirm their commitment to supporting Uganda’s World Cup dream.