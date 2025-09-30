Victoria University warns public against fraudulent emails using Vice Chancellor’s name

Victoria University has warned the public to be on high alert following a surge in fraudulent emails circulating in the name of Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga.

The scam messages, according to the university, falsely claim that recipients are being invited to participate in a project under Victoria University and demand financial contributions.

In a public notice dated September 27, 2025, the University’s Corporate and Public Relations Manager, Julius Bukyana Kato said the Vice Chancellor has no links to such solicitations.

“Our attention has been drawn to numerous emails sent to various individuals from fraudulent, ill-intentioned people purporting to be our Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, requesting funds to participate in a fake project from Victoria University,” Bukyana stated.

He dismissed the claims as baseless and urged the public not to be duped by cybercriminals exploiting the university’s name.

“We would like to state categorically that our Vice Chancellor is in no way connected to that project, nor is Victoria University,” he stressed.

Bukyana further urged vigilance, warning individuals against sharing personal or financial details with the fraudsters.

“We urge the public to be vigilant and not share their details with fraudsters in this heist,” he cautioned.

Despite the fraudulent scheme, Bukyana reaffirmed that the university remains focused on its mission of delivering globally competitive education.

“We remain committed to offering technologically advanced education equated to fast-paced global standards,” he assured.

Victoria University encouraged members of the public to verify any communication through its official contact channels listed on the university’s website