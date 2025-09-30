Big Eye rejected by NUP for Nansana Municipality MP

Big Eye has now given up on contesting for the MP position. The singer explained he will back the candidate who has received the party’s endorsement. On Monday this week, the National Unity Platform released its parliamentary flag bearers for next year’s election.

For Nansana Municipality, the party flag was given to media personality Zambali Bulasio Mukasa, beating rivals including Ibrahim Mayanja, a.k.a. Big Eye.

Big Eye explained he will work with Zambali Bulasio for the progress and betterment of not only the political party but Uganda in general.

“The journey to freedom is not defined by leadership positions. While they guide us, true liberation has always been, and will always be, about Uganda, our beloved nation, with Nansana Municipality standing proudly within it.

To the people of Nansana, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. Your trust and warm welcome have inspired me. With your support, I envision not only a better Nansana but a greater Uganda.

As our party has decided, leadership is now entrusted to another comrade. Let us unite and support this decision for the progress of our party and the advancement of our country.

To my family, supporters, and well-wishers, thank you for your unwavering love and encouragement. Your support continues to fuel my resolve to make a difference.

Lastly, to the National Unity Platform, I am honored to be part of a movement that welcomes all. The road ahead will be challenging, but with unity in our hearts and faith in Allah, victory is inevitable. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ Together, we shall overcome and deliver ‘A NEW UGANDA.’

Long Live H.E. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Bobi Wine

PEOPLE POWER OUR POWER

Big Eye Mayanja.” He wrote in a statement accepting the party’s decision.