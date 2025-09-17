Kabira Country Club unveils fun-filled kids’ buffet at Shs55,000

Kabira Country Club has launched a new Kids’ Buffet aimed at giving young diners a fun and tasty experience.

Priced at Shs 55,000 per child under 10, the buffet is specially crafted to please little appetites and features dishes prepared by expert chefs.

The menu includes crispy chicken, tender beef, flavorful fish, and fresh vegetables, complemented by sides such as cheesy pasta, French fries, and coleslaw. For dessert, children can enjoy ice cream or fruit salad, paired with a soda or water.

Dining is just the start of the fun. Guests also benefit from a 20% discount on swimming. Recently, Kabira added a heated kids’ pool and a play castle, enhancing the family-friendly experience.

Part of the Speke Group of Hotels under the Ruparelia Group, Kabira Country Club is a top destination for accommodation, wellness, and dining. Its facilities include a half Olympic-sized swimming pool, kids’ pool, gym, and courts for tennis, basketball, and squash.

Food lovers can enjoy a variety of options, from the multi-cuisine restaurant famous for its Mongolian grill, to The Pub bar, and Bake-O-Logy, the on-site bakery offering freshly baked pastries.

Kabira is also undergoing an upgrade, which will add a shopping mall, 350 fully furnished apartments, and a 110-square-metre luxury hotel. Once complete, the revamped complex is set to become one of Kampala’s premier lifestyle and leisure destinations.