Uganda Airlines and Air India sign interline deal to expand Africa–India connectivity

Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of the Republic of Uganda has signed a new interline partnership with Air India, one of Asia’s most established airlines in a bid to greatly enhance connectivity between Africa and the Indian subcontinent.

The agreement, which came into effect on August 25, 2025 allows the two carriers to link their networks and provide passengers with wider travel options on a single ticket.

The arrangement enables Uganda Airlines passengers flying from Entebbe International Airport (EBB) to connect through Air India’s global hub in Mumbai (BOM) to more than 25 cities across India and several international destinations. These include major Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam, as well as international hubs like Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka, London Heathrow and Singapore.

In return, Air India customers will gain access to Uganda Airlines’ expanding African network, with connections to Nairobi, Johannesburg, Dar es Salaam, and Kinshasa. The partnership is designed to offer seamless connectivity, a single-ticket booking experience, and smoother baggage handling across the networks of both carriers.

Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Bamuturaki, hailed the agreement as a turning point for the airline.

She noted, “We are excited to launch this partnership with Air India, an iconic brand in global aviation. This partnership is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to expand our international footprint and strengthen our network. This collaboration will provide our passengers with seamless connectivity, a single ticket travel experience to a wider range of destinations, and stronger economic and cultural ties between our regions.”

Air India’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nipun Aggarwal, emphasized the partnership’s importance in bridging the two regions.

Nipun Aggarwal said, “We are happy to partner with Uganda Airlines, enhancing connectivity between India and Africa. This partnership not only provides our customers with seamless access to Uganda and an extended network across Africa but also warmly welcomes Uganda Airlines’ passengers to explore Air India’s extensive routes within India and beyond, fostering stronger economic and cultural ties between our regions.”

Uganda Airlines revived in 2018 operates a modern fleet that includes Airbus A330neo aircraft and CRJ900s. The carrier has been recognized five times by CH-Aviation as having Africa’s youngest fleet. Beyond connecting Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, the airline is committed to reliability, safety and delivering authentic Ugandan hospitality while showcasing the “Pearl of Africa.”

Air India, part of the Tata Group, has a rich history dating back to 1932 when J.R.D. Tata piloted its inaugural flight. Today, it operates over 200 aircraft, employs more than 20,000 people, and serves 55 domestic and 31 international destinations across five continents. Under its five-year transformation plan, Vihaan.AI, the airline is modernizing its operations, investing in technology, and upgrading its fleet. This includes a USD 400 million commitment to refurbish its wide-body aircraft with new seats and inflight entertainment, as well as a record-breaking order of 470 new aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, the largest in commercial aviation history.

With both airlines investing in growth and global reach, the Uganda Airlines–Air India partnership is poised to strengthen aviation links between Africa and India, while deepening economic, social, and cultural exchanges between the two regions.