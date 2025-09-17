EU, Sweden host podcast on press freedom to mark International Day of democracy in Uganda

In a #TeamEurope initiative, the Delegation of the European Union to Uganda and the Embassy of Sweden in Uganda, once again joined forces to mark the International Day of Democracy with an event that underscores the vital role of press freedom during electoral periods.

As Uganda prepares for its General Elections scheduled for January 2026, the EU and Sweden curated a high-level round-table dialogue titled “Navigating Press Freedom During Electoral Periods”. This timely discussion sought to address the complex and often contradictory media landscape in Uganda, where vibrant journalistic activity coexists with legal and extra-legal restrictions on free expression—particularly during sensitive electoral times.

A distinguished panel was featured, comprising seasoned Ugandan journalists, media scholars and interventions from the audience who included political actors, civil society representatives, academics, youth and women leaders. The event took place on September 16, 2025, at the Residence of the Swedish Ambassador in Kampala.

On panel sat Mr. Daniel Kalinaki, General Manager of Nation Media Group Uganda, Dr. William Tayebwa, Head of the School of Journalism at Makerere University. Moderated by respected Ugandan media professionals, Mr. Raymond Mujuni and Mr. Simon Kasyate — hosts of the novel podcast “Grab A-Coffee”— the event was recorded and presented as a podcast. This innovative format enables the conversation to reach a broader audience, exploring the nuances of press freedom and its challenges during elections.

Despite constitutional guarantees of press freedom, journalists in Uganda face significant challenges including harassment, violence, and operational constraints, especially when reporting on the run-up to elections.

“A healthy democracy requires a vibrant free press to operate without reprisal, intimidation and harassment,” noted Swedish Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Maria Håkansson.

Speaking at the closing of the event, EU Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Jan Sadek noted, “We often say that democracy depends on dialogue. But that only means something if we are ready to face complexity and contradiction. That is exactly what happened here today.”

The event sought to foster a constructive and non-confrontational debate on balancing the media’s duty to inform with national security concerns, a delicate equilibrium crucial to Uganda’s democratic process. The collaborative event highlights Team Europe’s ongoing commitment to supporting democracy, freedom of expression, and good governance in Uganda.

A live audience of approximately 70 key stakeholders, including diplomats, members of the Uganda Media Sector Working Group and Uganda Editors’ Guild, groups that play a critical role in supporting a professional and sustainable media, were present at the event.