Businessman Garuga’s son blocks administration of late father’s multibillion-dollar estate

A legal caveat has been lodged in the High Court of Uganda to stop the granting of letters of administration for the estate of the late businessman, James Musinguzi Garuga, following his death at Nakasero Hospital on August 6, 2025. The caveat was filed by his son, also a biological beneficiary, Alwyn Carl Musinguzi Garuga.

The application, registered under Administration Cause No. 1046 in the Kampala High Court’s Family Division, was lodged through legal representatives Abaine‐Buregyeya & Co. Advocates. It directs that “nothing be done in the matter of the estate of the late James Musinguzi Garuga … without notice to I, Musinguzi Alwyn Carl Garuga …” and that no letters of administration be issued to Peace Kesiime Musinguzi, who had earlier petitioned the court for the letters.

Caveats like this serve as a legal mechanism under Ugandan succession law to protect the rights of people who may have a claim to an estate before the courts formally grant administration. They essentially freeze progress until the caveator’s interest is assessed. In this case, Alwyn Carl Garuga claims he is a bona fide beneficiary of his father’s estate. He wants to ensure any administration process includes him, while Peace Musinguzi, presumably another family member, has already submitted a petition to be appointed administrator.

James Garuga was a prominent Ugandan businessman and political figure. He died on August 6, 2025, at Nakasero Hospital after treatment. Among his business interests were real estate, agriculture, transport, and tea plantations. He was also a founding member and financier of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

If the court finds no good cause in Alwyn’s caveat, the petition for letters of administration may proceed in Peace’s favour. Otherwise, there may be a joint administration or new directions set by the court. Until then, the estate’s assets, including properties and businesses, may remain in limbo.

“Nothing be done in the matter of the estate of the late Musinguzi James Garuga … without notice to me, Musinguzi Alwyn Carl Garuga,” reads part of the caveat lodged on 2 September 2025.

“It’s true my father died this morning at Nakasero Hospital …,” another son, Johnnie Musinguzi, confirmed at the time of his father’s passing.

Under Ugandan succession laws, a successor or other interested person may lodge a caveat against the issue of letters of administration or probate before the grant is made, ensuring that they have the opportunity to be heard. Courts have, in past rulings, condemned the misuse of caveats when they serve merely to block or delay administration unjustifiably, rather than to protect a genuine interest. In this case, the High Court will have to consider Alwyn Carl Garuga’s caveat and decide whether his claim as beneficiary is valid, whether he should be notified and involved in the administration or whether Peace Musinguzi’s petition should proceed without his inclusion.

The coming weeks are expected to reveal whether the dispute will deepen into a drawn-out succession battle or be resolved amicably among the family members.