Joy, music, and family fun mark new year celebrations at Kabira Country Club

Kabira Country Club has come alive with colour, music and excitement as New Year celebrations roar with families and friends into a vibrant atmosphere of joy and togetherness.

As the New Year unfolds, the club has extended warm greetings to its guests and the wider community, wishing them a year filled with health, happiness and unforgettable moments shared with loved ones.

Management expressed appreciation to patrons for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to offering exceptional hospitality, relaxation and memorable experiences throughout the year.

“Warm New Year greetings from Kabira Country Club. May the year ahead bring health, happiness, and memorable moments with family and friends. We look forward to welcoming you for more celebrations, relaxation, and exceptional hospitality,” the club said in its New Year message.

The celebrations, currently in full swing, have transformed Kabira Country Club into a lively hub of entertainment. Guests are enjoying a specially curated buffet, live music performances and a range of fun-filled activities designed for both adults and children. Face painting, cheerful clown acts and a dedicated kids’ pool have added to the festive mood, creating laughter and excitement across the venue.

Families present at the event have described the experience as joyful and inclusive, with activities that allow every generation to celebrate the New Year together.

Kabira Country Club is a preferred destination for New Year revelry and offers a space where guests can welcome the year ahead in a warm, festive, and family-friendly setting.