EC confirms reception of presidential and MP candidates’ ballot papers

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that it has received ballot papers for presidential and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2026 General Elections, marking a key milestone in the final phase of election preparations.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi said the commission had begun receiving consignments of ballot papers and Declaration of Results forms from contracted security printers abroad to ensure readiness for polling.

“The Commission started receiving consignments of ballot papers and Declaration of Results forms for the 2025/2026 General Elections from the contracted security printers abroad to ensure readiness for polling,” Byabakama said.

He disclosed that ballot papers received so far cover the Presidential Election, Directly Elected Members of Parliament, and District Woman Representatives to Parliament. The process, he added, was conducted transparently and witnessed by representatives of presidential candidates, political parties, the media, and accredited election observers.

The EC chairperson said the delivery of ballot papers comes as the commission concludes key activities on the electoral roadmap, including campaigns and preparations for polling.

“All activities on the roadmap up to this point, namely campaigns and preparations for polling, have been concluded,” he said, noting that the commission has also recruited and trained election officials at national, district, and polling station levels to ensure a free, fair, and transparent process.

Byabakama further revealed that the commission has completed the packing of generic election materials and commenced work on non-generic materials. These include pens, stamp pads, indelible ink markers, tamper-proof envelopes, official report books, and other essential polling-day items. Dispatch of transparent ballot boxes, cordoning tapes, basins, and solar lamps to districts and cities has already begun.

“The Commission has commenced packing of the National Voters Register and ballot papers for each respective polling station before dispatch for polling day for Presidential and Parliamentary Elections,” he said.

In his address, the EC chairperson reiterated that the use of the Biometric Voter Verification Kit (BVVK) during polling is mandatory, following a statutory instrument signed by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

“This measure is critical in safeguarding the integrity of the vote by ensuring that only duly registered voters participate in the elections,” Byabakama said.

He also cautioned the public against sharing unverified information about the National Voters Register, warning that publishing personal details or photographs of voters without consent violates data protection and privacy laws.

The commission further issued a strong warning against an unauthorised website, www.registry.ugtally.com

, which it said is not affiliated with the EC and may expose users to misinformation and data risks.

“The public is hereby strongly cautioned not to visit the website, submit personal information, or engage with its services,” Byabakama said, adding that only the official EC website should be used to verify voter registration details.

However, as part of measures to enhance transparency, the EC will issue hard copies of the photo-bearing National Voters’ Register to all presidential candidates, in line with the law. The register contains details of 21,681,491 registered voters across 50,739 polling stations nationwide.

“This issuance should put to rest any concern among stakeholders about the readiness of the National Voters’ Register for the 2026 General Elections,” Byabakama said.

As the country enters the final weeks of the campaign period, the EC chairperson called on candidates, political parties, and supporters to uphold peace, tolerance, and the rule of law.

“Peaceful conduct before, during, and after polling is essential for credible elections and national stability,” he said and assured Ugandans of the commission’s commitment to delivering free, fair, credible, and transparent elections.

Byabakama also extended New Year wishes to Ugandans and urged all citizens to play their part in ensuring a peaceful and successful electoral process.