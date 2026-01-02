Rajiv would have made an additional year today

The words of the father speak first, quietly, painfully yet with the unmistakable voice of a grieving.

For city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, today is not seen by celebration but remembrance, as he mourns his only son, Rajiv Ruparelia on what would have been another birthday and his first heavenly one.

“Missing you on your birthday… You were very kind and thoughtful, with a warm and loving heart. When other people needed help, you always played your part,” Sudhir said.

He added, “You’re thought of every single day, whatever time of year. But somehow more than ever now, your special day is here.”

Sudhir captures the quiet ache of absence that time has failed to soften.

Rajiv Ruparelia died in the early hours of May 3, 2025, following a fatal road accident along the Busabala Flyover on the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway. The crash claimed his life instantly which shocked business and sports communities.

He was later cremated at the Hindu Crematorium in Lugogo, in line with Hindu rites, as family, friends and thousands of mourners gathered to bid farewell to a young man many described as generous, grounded and full of promise.

Born on January 2, 1990, Rajiv was the Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, one of Uganda’s largest conglomerates, with interests spanning real estate, hospitality, education and finance. He played a central role in steering the group’s operations, championing innovation, youth employment and community-focused initiatives.

Beyond business, Rajiv was a passionate motorsport enthusiast and rally driver, credited for supporting the growth of rally racing in Uganda. Through active participation and sponsorship, he helped nurture local talent and elevate the sport’s profile, earning respect both on and off the track.

In his tributes, Sudhir Ruparelia has consistently spoken of a son defined not by wealth or position, but by kindness, creativity and an instinct to help others.

Sudhir grieved, “Each memory is shining bright and treasured dearly, too. But memories can’t take the place of someone dear, like you.”

Sudhir’s grief is expressed not through ceremony, but through simple words that speak of love, loss and a legacy that continues to live beyond time.