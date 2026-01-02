Sarah Bireete charged with unlawful obtaining of personal data

Lawyer Sarah Bireete, 49 has been charged with unlawfully obtaining and disclosing personal data, police confirmed on Thursday,1.

Sarah Bireete is a seasoned lawyer, the Executive Director of the Center for Constitutional Governance (CCG), and a former employee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement seen by Eagle Online from the Uganda Police at Kampala Metropolitan Police Headquarters, Bireete is accused of violating Section 35 (1) and (2) of the Data Protection and Privacy Act, Cap 97.

Bireete, who serves as the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), is accused of violating sections of the Data Protection and Privacy Act. The prosecution alleges that she, along with others still at large, unlawfully obtained or shared voters’ data without permission from the Electoral Commission, the body mandated to manage and safeguard voter information in the country.

The charges relate to the unauthorized access and disclosure of National Voter’s Information controlled by the Electoral Commission.

“Between January 2025 and December 2025, Sarah Bireete, together with others still at large, unlawfully obtained or disclosed voter information without the prior consent of the Electoral Commission,” the police statement read.

Police statement added, “This data was controlled or processed by the Electoral Commission and any unauthorized handling is strictly prohibited under the law.”

The charge sheet details that the alleged offences occurred in various locations across Uganda, including Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso Districts.

During the court session, Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko read the charges to Bireete. The accused pleaded not guilty, denying any involvement in the alleged offences. She acknowledged the gravity of the charges but maintained that the accusations are baseless. The court, citing ongoing investigations, ruled to remand her until the next hearing set for January 21, 2026.The alleged offences reportedly occurred across multiple districts, including Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono. Authorities claim that the data was accessed and potentially shared for purposes yet to be fully disclosed, a matter that continues to raise concerns regarding the safety and ethical use of personal voter records in the electoral process.

The arrest of Dr. Bireete late last month has sparked strong reactions from civil society organizations and human rights defenders. Many have criticized what they describe as a growing trend of shrinking civic space in Uganda, particularly as the country moves closer to its general elections. Bireete has long been recognized as a leading voice on issues of democracy, transparency, and accountability in governance.

Bireete, a resident of Kiwango-Namwezi Village, Bukerere Parish, Goma Sub-County in Mukono District, was arrested on Wednesday, December 30, 2025, by police officers investigating the case. Legal experts say the case could set a precedent for how Uganda treats data-related offences, particularly as digital access to information becomes more common in electoral processes. Her legal team is expected to seek bail in the coming days.

Currently, Bireete is remanded to Luzira Women’s Prison, where she awaits her first court appearance. The case is a sensitive one, as it involves access to national voter data that underpins Uganda’s electoral process.

Prosecutions told the court investigation was ongoing, with authorities confirming that other individuals involved in the alleged scheme remain at large.