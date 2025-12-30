Police confirm arrest of CCG director Sarah Bireete

The Uganda Police Force has confirmed the arrest of Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Center for Constitutional Governance (CCG), saying she is currently being held in police custody and will be produced in court.

According to a statement issued by Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Racheal Kawala, Bireete was arrested as part of ongoing police operations although details surrounding the charges were not immediately disclosed.

“The Uganda Police Force would like to confirm the arrest of Sarah Bireete, Director of the Center for Constitutional Governance,” Kawala said.

She added,“She is in police custody and will be arraigned before court in due course.”

Prior to her arrest, Bireete raised alarm over the presence of security personnel at her residence, describing the situation as a siege involving both police and the army.

“My house is under siege by Police and Army,” Bireete said in a statement shared via her X (formerly Twitter) before she was taken into custody.

By press time, police had not provided further details on the circumstances leading to her arrest or the specific offences she is expected to face in court. Authorities say more information will be communicated as investigations progress.

Ms Sarah Bireete is a seasoned lawyer and human rights activist. However, she will be arraigned in court on yet to be disclosed charges. She is a former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who fell out with the government over accountability issues.