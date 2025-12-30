Works Minister Katumba dismisses claims linking Mpigi traffic jam to presidential movements

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, has dismissed claims that the severe traffic congestion along the Kampala–Masaka Highway, particularly in Mpigi, was caused by road closures to facilitate political activities of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In a statement issued on December 30, 2025, Katumba Wamala said the ministry had noted growing public concern and online narratives surrounding the gridlock experienced on December 29 and 30, stressing that the claims were misleading.

“The severe traffic congestion experienced on the 29th and 30th December 2025 along this section was not caused by any road closures to facilitate political activity by H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, as has been inaccurately portrayed in the online space,” Katumba Wamala said.

The minister said suggestions that the President’s movements disrupted traffic were unfounded, emphasizing that President Museveni adheres strictly to established engagement protocols.

“We therefore categorically dismiss these claims. The President has consistently demonstrated responsibility and strict adherence to established protocols, conducting all public engagements and rallies exclusively at designated venues,” he said.

Katumba Wamala explained that assessments conducted by traffic authorities showed the congestion was largely caused by road user indiscipline, especially at major intersections and choke points in Mpigi.

“Available traffic assessments confirm that the gridlock was primarily caused by traffic indiscipline, with motorists blocking intersections and encroaching into oncoming lanes, thereby obstructing right of way in both directions and creating a standstill,” he said.

He further revealed that the Uganda Police Traffic Directorate had intervened using both technology and personnel to restore traffic flow.

“The Uganda Police Traffic Directorate has deployed aerial surveillance and ground officers to identify and clear gridlock points, restore lane discipline and traffic flow is steadily improving,” Katumba Wamala said.

While acknowledging that traffic congestion is common during the festive season due to increased travel, the minister warned that reckless driving habits significantly worsen the situation.

“While congestion during the festive season is not unusual, indiscipline by road users, blocking junctions, refusing to yield and lane invasion contributes to extreme congestion,” he said.

Katumba Wamala urged motorists to remain disciplined on the roads as the festive season comes to an end.

“In the remaining days of the festive season, we call upon motorists to ensure orderly driving, respect for lane discipline and compliance with traffic officers’ directions,” he said.