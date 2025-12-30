Ministry of Works official, Minister Katumba clash on Museveni, causing traffic jam

A disagreement has emerged within the Ministry of Works and Transport following severe traffic jam along the Kampala Masaka Highway, particularly in Mpigi with a senior road safety official questioning the official explanation issued by Works Minister, Edward Katumba Wamala.

The traffic gridlock which left thousands of motorists stranded for hours sparked widespread public debate with claims circulating online that the congestion was linked to the movements of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In a statement via X (formerly Twitter) Principal Road Safety Officer Ronald, Amanyire argued that national leadership cannot be detached from institutional failures including traffic management.

“Why do we readily praise the NRM and President Museveni yet hesitate to acknowledge that he like any leader is not perfect. There is nothing improper about constructive positive and progressive engagement” Amanyire said.

Amanyire noted that President Museveni’s nearly four decades in power place him at the centre of both Uganda’s successes and failures.

“Everything that happens in this country whether positive or negative is connected to the office he occupies. One may commend the Kampala Expressway while also criticising the condition of Jinja Road and that is entirely legitimate” he said.

He added that even if the President was not directly involved in yesterday’s traffic jam the root cause remains institutional weakness.

“Poor driving practices stem from institutional failures. Indiscipline among drivers is a symptom of institutions led by officials appointed through constitutional authority” Amanyire said.

However Works Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala dismissed claims linking the Mpigi traffic jam to presidential movements saying the assertions were misleading.

“The severe traffic congestion experienced yesterday was not caused by any road closures to facilitate political activity by H E the President as has been inaccurately portrayed online” Katumba Wamala said.

The minister explained that traffic assessments showed the jam was largely caused by indiscipline among road users particularly at intersections and choke points.

“Motorists blocked junctions encroached into oncoming lanes and obstructed right of way creating a complete standstill” he said.

Katumba Wamala added that the Uganda Police Traffic Directorate deployed officers and aerial surveillance to restore traffic flow and urged motorists to observe discipline especially as festive travel continues.

The exchange shows contrasting views within the ministry on accountability and the causes of recurring traffic congestion as public frustration over road management continues to grow.