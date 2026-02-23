For Speakership position, I shall consult President, but we must fight corruption -CDF Gen. Muhoozi

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has revealed that he will consult President Yoweri Museveni on the race for Speaker of Parliament while declaring corruption Uganda’s biggest enemy.

“As for Speaker and all the other positions you are asking me about, I shall consult Mzee and get back to you,” Muhoozi said.

He added that the biggest problem in Uganda right now is CORRUPTION and that it is the enemy that needs to be defeated.

His remarks come amid growing contestation over the Speakership, with several senior figures declaring interest in the powerful parliamentary office.

Among those in the race are Lydia Wanyoto, Norbert Mao and Persis Namuganza. The incumbent Speaker, Anita Among, is also seeking another term.

Sources indicate that Among recently met President Museveni at State House seeking his backing. However, she was not formally endorsed. The President declined to publicly anoint any candidate, instead urging that party processes be respected.

Claims that an endorsement had already been secured have since been disputed, with some senior members describing the alleged backing as premature and lacking formal approval.

With no clear signal yet from State House, lobbying has intensified across party lines. Muhoozi’s decision to defer to the President underscores the central role Museveni continues to play in determining key leadership positions within the ruling establishment.

Even so, Muhoozi shifted attention to what he called the country’s urgent priority.

“We must defeat corruption,” he stressed.

As consultations continue, the Speakership contest remains open, with the final direction expected to hinge on internal party deliberations and the President’s eventual position.