National Lotteries Board seizes 12 illegal gaming machines, shuts 15 premises in Kampala

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has intensified its enforcement operations in Kampala, seizing 12 illegal gaming machines and closing 15 unlicensed gaming premises across several city suburbs.

The coordinated operation targeted areas within the Kampala Metropolitan Police zone, including Nakulabye, Kawaala, Bwaise, Namungona, Kasubi, Natete, Nalukolongo, Katwe, Kabusu and Ndeeba.

In an enforcement alert issued on Tuesday, the regulator said the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to weed out illegal gaming activities and ensure full compliance with Uganda’s gaming laws.

“As part of our ongoing enforcement operations, 12 illegal gaming machines have been seized and 15 gaming premises closed within KMP areas,” the Board stated.

The regulator commended members of the public for providing timely information that facilitated the operation.

“We thank the public for their vigilance and continued support in reporting illegal gaming. Together, we are strengthening compliance and protecting our communities,” the statement added.

The latest operation adds to a string of enforcement actions carried out by the Board over the past months, targeting unlicensed operators, underage gaming, and non-compliant betting outlets. Officials say several illegal slot machines have previously been confiscated in different parts of the country, while errant operators have faced penalties, closures and prosecution.

The Board has in recent years stepped up surveillance and joint operations with security agencies to ensure that all gaming activities are conducted within the law. Authorities say the move is aimed at safeguarding vulnerable groups, particularly minors, and protecting the integrity of Uganda’s regulated gaming sector.

The regulator has repeatedly warned operators against running gaming businesses without valid licences, noting that such activities not only undermine government revenue collection but also expose communities to unregulated gambling practices.

Industry players have been urged to comply with licensing requirements and operational guidelines issued by the Board, including responsible gaming standards and age verification measures.

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board maintains that enforcement exercises will continue across Kampala and upcountry districts as part of its mandate to regulate and supervise the gaming industry in Uganda.

Residents have been encouraged to continue reporting suspicious or illegal gaming operations to the authorities.