Uganda, DRC accelerate strategic cross border road project linking Mpondwe, Beni and Butembo

Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have renewed joint supervision and technical engagement on the strategic Mpondwe–Kasindi to Beni and Beni to Butembo road corridor in order to improve trade and connectivity between the two neighbouring states.

A high-level delegation from Uganda’s Ministry of Works and Transport, led by Ambassador Farid Kaliisa, this week commenced an on-ground inspection of the phased regional road project, beginning at the Mpondwe–Kasindi border and proceeding into North Kivu Province. The mission culminated in a final briefing and high-level engagement with North Kivu Governor, H.E. Evariste Somo Kakule, to assess progress and address emerging implementation challenges.

The project is anchored in commitments made under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, where both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are member states. Under the regional framework, the two countries pledged to promote joint development, raise living standards, foster closer relations, and create an enabling environment for cross-border and domestic investment.

In line with these commitments, Kampala and Kinshasa agreed to jointly construct and upgrade key roads linking the two countries to ease business movement, strengthen people to people connectivity, enhance security cooperation and expand trade and investment opportunities in the wider region.

Two corridors were designated as priority projects. These include the 133 kilometre Mpondwe–Kasindi–Beni–Butembo road and the 89 kilometre Bunagana–Rutshuru–Goma road.

The 80-kilometre Mpondwe–Kasindi to Beni stretch begins at the Uganda–DRC border in North Kivu Province. On the Ugandan side, it connects to the Kikorongo–Bwera–Mpondwe highway, a paved route that is scheduled for rehabilitation. The Government of Uganda funded the construction of the Mpondwe–Kasindi Bridge, which is now substantially complete and expected to further streamline cross-border movement.

At Beni, the road links to the vital Beni–Komanda–Kisangani corridor. Contractors, including DOTT Services, have already established significant earthworks along sections of the route and identified sources for asphalt as works progress towards upgrading the road to bituminous standard.

The second section, covering 54 kilometres from Beni to Butembo, connects two of North Kivu’s major commercial centres, both home to vibrant markets and airports. At Butembo, the road joins the Butembo–Goma main corridor, reinforcing its strategic importance in linking eastern DRC to Uganda and the broader region.

Officials said the phased design and build approach prioritises emergency interventions to ease the movement of goods and traffic. The broader programme provides for upgrading 223 kilometres of roads to all weather gravel standard, complete with proper drainage systems and associated bridges designed to support staged construction.

Delegates from both countries have since convened at the Commonwealth Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala, for further technical follow up meetings aimed at identifying bottlenecks and conducting a comprehensive situation analysis of progress made so far.

The upgraded corridors are meant to reduce transport costs, improve trade flows, strengthen security coordination and deepen economic integration between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, cementing the two countries’ growing infrastructure partnership.