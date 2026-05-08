Mitooma woman faces court over alleged abuse of stepson, forced to swallow 46 needles

May 7, 2026, Mitooma-Shock and outrage have gripped residents of Mitooma after a 45-year-old woman was brought before the court over allegations that she forced her 8-year-old stepson to swallow dozens of needles.

The suspect, Juliet Tushabeomwe, appeared before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Mitooma facing charges of aggravated child abuse.

Prosecution alleges that Tushabeomwe forced the child to swallow a total of 46 needles over a period of two weeks, exposing him to severe pain and life-threatening health complications.

The disturbing allegations reportedly came to light after the child developed serious medical problems and was taken for treatment, where health workers allegedly discovered multiple needles inside his body.

The incident has left many residents in disbelief, with community members and child rights advocates condemning the alleged acts as cruel.

Under Ugandan law, aggravated child abuse is considered a serious criminal offence and carries heavy punishment upon conviction.

Court proceedings attracted significant public attention as investigators continued gathering evidence surrounding the circumstances under which the alleged abuse occurred.

The court adjourned the matter as investigations continue.

