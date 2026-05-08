Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
18.1 C
Kampala
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank

Mitooma woman faces court over alleged abuse of stepson, forced to swallow 46 needles

By Our Reporter
The suspect, Ms Juliet Tushabeomwe. Photo credit, Daily Monitor.

Must read

Our Reporter

May 7, 2026, Mitooma-Shock and outrage have gripped residents of Mitooma after a 45-year-old woman was brought before the court over allegations that she forced her 8-year-old stepson to swallow dozens of needles.
The suspect, Juliet Tushabeomwe, appeared before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Mitooma facing charges of aggravated child abuse.
Prosecution alleges that Tushabeomwe forced the child to swallow a total of 46 needles over a period of two weeks, exposing him to severe pain and life-threatening health complications.
The disturbing allegations reportedly came to light after the child developed serious medical problems and was taken for treatment, where health workers allegedly discovered multiple needles inside his body.
The incident has left many residents in disbelief, with community members and child rights advocates condemning the alleged acts as cruel.
Under Ugandan law, aggravated child abuse is considered a serious criminal offence and carries heavy punishment upon conviction.
Court proceedings attracted significant public attention as investigators continued gathering evidence surrounding the circumstances under which the alleged abuse occurred.
The court adjourned the matter as investigations continue.

Related Posts

Previous article
PSST Ggoobi calls for faster, smarter public procurement system at Speke Resort Munyonyo
Next article
NIRA staff remanded over alleged leak of Ugandan girls’ data to Dubai trafficking ring

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

- Advertisement -

© Eagle Online. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks