Sudhir Ruparelia’s compassion praised as he condoles with Victoria University VC Dr. Muganga

City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and his family paid a condolence visit to the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, following the death of his mother, Mama Immaculate Kayonga, who passed away in December 2025.

Sudhir was accompanied by his wife Jyotsna Ruparelia, their daughter Sheena Ruparelia, and son-in-law Jay Sakaria.

The family visited Dr. Muganga to personally convey their sympathies and stand with him during a deeply difficult moment of personal loss.

Speaking after the visit, Prof. Muganga praised Sudhir Ruparelia and his family for what he described as a rare show of compassion and humanity, saying their decision to personally reach out and share in his grief spoke volumes about their values.

He noted that the visit went beyond formality and reflected genuine care and solidarity at a time when it mattered most.

Dr. Muganga said the presence of the Ruparelia family gave him strength and comfort, adding that such gestures of empathy remind leaders of the human bonds that transcend positions and institutions.

He described the visit as deeply touching and one that he and his family will always remember.

Mama Immaculate Kayonga’s passing marked one of the most painful chapters in Prof. Muganga’s life.

He has often described her as the pillar of his strength, his hero, and the guiding force behind his values of faith, compassion, and service. He has reflected on her life as one defined by generosity, deep spirituality, and love for humanity, principles he says continue to shape his leadership and service in education.

The condolence visit also highlighted the close relationship between the proprietors of Victoria University and its leadership, underscoring a culture of mutual respect and care within the institution. The gesture resonated within the university community, where staff and students continue to mourn alongside their Vice Chancellor.