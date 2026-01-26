UCC announces full restoration of internet services countrywide

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has announced the full restoration of internet services across the country following the completion of technical and security assessments that had earlier necessitated restrictions on access.

In a public notice issued on Monday, January 26, 2026, the regulator confirmed that internet connectivity and all online services are now fully accessible nationwide, bringing to an end days of limited access that disrupted communication, business operations, and digital services.

“Internet services have been fully restored across the country following successful completion of the necessary technical and security assessments,” UCC said in the statement.

Internet access was partially switched off earlier this month amid heightened security concerns, with authorities citing the need to prevent the misuse of digital platforms to spread misinformation, incite violence, and disrupt public order during a sensitive national period. The restrictions mainly affected social media platforms, mobile data services, and some virtual private networks.

During the shutdown, several sectors including banking, media, e-commerce and online education reported disruptions, while users expressed concern over the economic and social impact of the limited connectivity.

UCC said members of the public can now access the internet and all online services without the previously imposed restrictions, assuring users that the network is stable and secure.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience, cooperation and understanding shown during the period of limited internet access,” the Commission stated.

The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the country’s digital environment, noting that monitoring efforts will continue to ensure responsible use of online platforms.

“We remain committed to promoting a safe, stable and reliable online experience for all users,” UCC added.

The full restoration is expected to enhance digital operations nationwide as businesses, institutions, and individuals resume normal online activities under continued regulatory oversight.