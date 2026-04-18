Victoria University cleared to offer Pharmacy degree

Victoria University has been cleared to offer the Bachelor of Pharmacy programme after receiving accreditation from the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda in a bid to expand pharmacy training and professional standards in Uganda.

In a public notice issued on April 16, 2026, the society, working together with the National Council for Higher Education, approved a total of nine universities to conduct pharmacy training across the country.

The accredited institutions include Makerere University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Kampala International University Western Campus, Gulu University, Busitema University, Fins Medical University, Seeta University and Jeph International University.

According to a notice signed by PSU Secretary Lutoti Stephen, the accreditation is in line with Section 22 of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act Cap 309, which mandates the regulation of training, registration and practice of pharmacists in Uganda.

“Universities must adhere to the standards, otherwise the PSU Council may withdraw their recognition,” the notice stated.

The directive means that only graduates from accredited institutions, or those with equivalent qualifications recognised by the society, will qualify for membership in the PSU and eventual registration to practice as pharmacists in Uganda.

All pharmacy students are required to self-register on the PSU Pharmacy Student Portal and obtain a Pharmacy Student Number, including Ugandans pursuing pharmacy studies abroad.

Upon completing their studies, graduates will sit qualifying examinations administered by the PSU Council. Pre-internship exams are conducted in January and June, while post-internship exams take place in February and August.

The PSU, established under Cap 309, remains responsible for maintaining professional standards and ensuring quality pharmacy education and practice in Uganda.