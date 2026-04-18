Kampala urban programme falls behind schedule in Shs2.2t as drainage funding gap reaches Shs261b

The implementation of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme, a Shs2.2 trillion infrastructure initiative is falling behind schedule with several key road projects yet to take off and critical drainage investments still unfunded.

The programme, financed by the World Bank and the French Development Agency, is designed to upgrade 81.87 kilometres of roads, improve drainage systems, and reconstruct major markets in the city. However, a parliamentary committee has found that progress across all five road construction lots remains far below planned targets despite the project nearing its completion timeline.

“The programme is the most significant urban development intervention in Kampala’s recent history, yet progress across all five road construction lots remains critically behind schedule,” the Committee said.

Findings show that some of the most strategic roads are barely progressing. Ben Kiwanuka Road in the Central Division is still below one percent, while Nsambya Estate Road in Makindye Division has not registered any progress.

“Given that no lot has achieved even 50 percent progress and several key road sections are at or near zero, completion within the original timeline appears unachievable,” the Committee noted.

The road contracts commenced in April 2025 and are expected to be completed between September and October 2026, leaving a limited window for contractors to recover lost time.

The Committee also pointed to the programme’s performance-based financing model, warning that delays could affect future disbursements.

“Continued slow progress will directly reduce access to programme funds and jeopardise the broader metropolitan development objectives,” the report states.

Absorption of funds has remained low, with only 22.74 percent utilised by the second quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. Additionally, only Shs2.4 billion has so far been received out of the total programme value.

The report further highlights a growing drainage crisis in the capital, with infrastructure gaps continuing to expose the city to flooding. The current drainage system, much of which was designed decades ago, is no longer sufficient to handle the city’s rapid urban growth.

“The drainage system is outdated and insufficient, and remains the primary cause of recurring catastrophic flooding,” the Committee said.

The funding gap for priority drainage infrastructure stands at Shs136.5 billion, while the broader cost of overhauling the system is estimated at Shs711 billion, leaving a deficit of Shs682 billion. Overall, the immediate unfunded drainage requirement, including maintenance needs, is estimated at Shs261.23 billion.

“The total unfunded drainage requirement represents a clear and present risk to life and property in the Capital City,” the Committee warned.

At the same time, maintenance of the city’s road network remains underfunded. Kampala has a total of 2,104 kilometres of roads, of which only 38 percent are paved. Of these, 38.51 percent are already in poor condition.

The Uganda Road Fund currently provides Shs10 billion annually for maintenance, far below the required Shs55 billion.

“This allocation is grossly inadequate for maintaining a road network of this scale,” the Committee observed.

The Committee emphasised that underfunding routine maintenance continues to drive up long-term costs.

“Every shilling not spent on maintenance today results in multiples spent on rehabilitation and reconstruction tomorrow,” the report states.

Lawmakers are now calling for urgent measures, including a revised implementation schedule for all road projects, faster land acquisition processes, and full utilisation of the Shs196.976 billion allocation for the 2026/27 financial year to ensure the programme delivers on its objectives.