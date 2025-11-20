Works Ministry updates on major road constructions across the country

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced updates on ongoing maintenance works across several key road networks, following weeks of heavy rainfall that have affected transport and community access in multiple regions.

The ministry’s station teams have been deployed to grade worn-out sections, clear blocked drainage channels and restore safe travel conditions on gravel roads nationwide.

In its latest update, the Ministry said its emergency maintenance response remains active across districts experiencing flooding and landslides.

“Nationwide Road Maintenance response: Our station teams are grading roads, reopening clogged drainage channels to ensure safe and reliable travel conditions across gravel roads,” the statement noted.

Works Ministry, Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa said the Ministry continues to closely monitor the entire road network, especially areas prone to weather-related damage.

“With the current heavy rains, our teams will keep monitoring the network and restoring any sections affected by floods or landslides,” Bageya said.

Several key roads have been listed among those currently under maintenance. These include the Adjumani–Simanya Road, where grading works are underway to improve surface conditions; the Bukwiri–Kyankwanzi Road, where teams are restoring failed drainage channels; and the Hamurwa–Karere–Kanungu Road where heavy equipment is already deployed to smoothen deteriorated sections.

In Kigezi sub-region, station teams are working on the Kanyantorogo–Butogota–Buhoma Road, an important route for residents, farmers and tourism operators connecting to Bwindi.

The Ministry has also confirmed active maintenance on the Ocher–Namasale Road, aimed at improving accessibility for communities that often face isolation during peak rainfall seasons.

The Ministry said the southwestern team in Kabale is making significant progress on multiple routes where road shoulders and surfaces have been severely affected.

“Our station team in Kabale is carrying out grading works to improve the surface condition and restore smooth, reliable travel for all road users,” the update added.

The ministry reiterated that maintenance operations will continue across the country for the duration of the rainy season, with priority given to routes that support trade, tourism and essential community movement and also emphasised its commitment to ensuring that roads remain open and communities stay connected.

“Keeping roads alive and communities connected!” he rallied.