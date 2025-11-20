EC announces recruitment of biometric voter kit trainers and operators ahead of 2026 general elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced nationwide recruitment of Biometric Voter Verification Kit (BVVK) Trainers and Operators in order to strengthen the integrity and efficiency of the 2025/2026 General Elections.

According to EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi, the exercise is aimed at ensuring that the Commission deploys highly skilled and disciplined personnel capable of managing Uganda’s Biometric Voter Verification System (BVVS) during the election period.

“The Electoral Commission is seeking competent Ugandans of proven integrity, excellent work ethic, and the right technical skills to support the management of the Biometric Voter Verification System in the upcoming elections,” Mucunguzi said.

He noted that the recruitment is open to all eligible and qualified citizens across the country, adding that the Commission upholds a fair and merit-based selection process.

“As an Equal Opportunity employer, we encourage all qualified persons to apply for these short-term contract roles,” he emphasized.

The EC is hiring 1,050 BVVK Trainers—three per county who will be stationed at district EC offices. Their primary role will be to train BVVK operators and provide on-site technical support before, during, and after polling.

Mucunguzi explained that the trainers will play a crucial part in preparing field teams to competently operate the biometric system.

“These trainers will ensure that every operator understands how to use the equipment, troubleshoot issues, and maintain system integrity throughout the electoral process,” he said.

The trainers’ duties include preparing training materials, conducting sessions, assessing trainees, documenting challenges, and providing technical reports. They will also be deployed on polling day to offer hands-on support.

Qualified applicants must possess at least a diploma, preferably in IT-related fields, be registered voters, and be able to work long and irregular hours.

The Commission is also recruiting BVVK Operators, who will form the frontline of voter verification at more than 30,000 polling stations.

“Each BVVK operator will be responsible for verifying voters and scanned ballots using the biometric kits, under the supervision of the Presiding Officer,” Mucunguzi said.

Operators will ensure the kits are fully charged, secured, and used strictly according to EC guidelines. Their responsibilities will also include scanning the Declaration of Results forms and accountability documents before sealing them in tamper-proof envelopes.

Applicants must have at least an A-Level certificate, basic skills in operating Android devices, and must be registered voters in the districts where they intend to serve. Application Deadline: 21 November 2025

Both BVVK Trainers and Operators must submit typed applications, certified academic documents, passport-size photos and valid National IDs to their respective District Election Administrators by the deadline.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified through district notice boards.

Mucunguzi urged the public to take this opportunity seriously.

“This recruitment is a vital component of our preparations for the 2026 General Elections. We want dedicated Ugandans who are ready to serve with professionalism and uphold the credibility of the electoral process,” he said.

He further reminded applicants to strictly follow submission procedures.

“Applications must be hand-delivered and clearly marked with the position being applied for. Any incomplete submissions will not be considered,” he warned.

The engagement period for both categories will run for three months, covering pre-election training, polling day activities, and post-election tasks.