Battle of the Airwaves: NUP and NRM roll out rival radio stations ahead of 2026 elections

Kampala, Uganda – Uganda’s political media landscape is undergoing a major shift as the country’s two biggest political forces — the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) — prepare to battle for public attention through the airwaves.

This week, President Yoweri Museveni officially endorsed the launch of Voice of Kampala, a pro-NRM radio station, during a brief address that highlighted the party’s evolving communication strategy. Although the station has been operating online, Museveni confirmed it will go on air fully after the 2026 general elections, describing it as a platform for “truthful, development-oriented programming.”

Just days earlier, NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, had announced the December 2, 2025, launch of NUP Radio. The opposition-aligned station is intended to counter what Bobi Wine described as “biased coverage” from mainstream outlets and to give space for civic education, political discussions, and real-time engagement with citizens.

“This is our way of speaking to the people directly. No editing, no twisting, no gatekeeping,” Kyagulanyi said during a campaign stop in Kampala.

The nearly simultaneous announcements have fueled speculation about an impending “radio war,” with each party trying to assert its narrative ahead of the high-stakes 2026 elections. Analysts say this marks a strategic shift from street-based mobilization to digital and broadcast engagement.

However, critics have raised questions about licensing, regulatory oversight, and the implications of political radio stations operating under party affiliations. The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has not yet issued a public statement regarding either NUP Radio or Voice of Kampala.

Media observers warn the public to remain alert to propaganda, while also recognizing the potential of such platforms to expand political participation — if used responsibly.

Ugandans, it seems, will no longer just listen to politicians at rallies — they’ll be hearing them in their homes, every day, on competing frequencies.