Arsenal, Visit Rwanda to end eight-season partnership in 2026

Arsenal Football Club and the Rwanda Development Board will conclude their landmark partnership at the end of the 2025/2026 season, closing an eight-year collaboration that made Visit Rwanda the club’s first-ever Official Sleeve Partner.

According to officials, the decision reflects Visit Rwanda’s strategy to diversify its global sports partnerships and tap into new markets that match the country’s next phase of tourism and investment growth.

Since its launch in 2018, the partnership has surpassed expectations. Rwanda recorded 1.3 million tourist arrivals in 2024 and earned US$650 million in tourism revenue a 47% increase since the collaboration began. The agreement played a pivotal role in promoting the country’s conservation efforts, positioning Rwanda as a premium travel destination, and strengthening ties with millions of Arsenal supporters across Africa.

Rwanda Development Board CEO Jean-Guy Afrika described the partnership as a global trailblazer, saying it “broke new ground for tourism boards around the world, driving awareness and visitation for Rwandan tourism at a pace traditional campaigns could never match.”

Afrika added that the achievements of the past eight seasons have given Rwanda the momentum it needs to expand into new markets.

He noted,“whilst we are now focused on expanding that momentum into new sports and new markets, we remain grateful to Arsenal for its support, partnership, and shared belief in Rwanda’s story over the past eight years.”

He also reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to the club for the remainder of the season, saying they look forward to continued collaboration with the wider Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Group through the country’s recent partnerships with the LA Rams and So-Fi Stadium.

The partnership has produced unforgettable moments for both sides. Rwanda Heritage Day at Emirates Stadium became a cultural highlight, while visits by Arsenal legends and players including Alex Scott, Mathieu Flamini, Bacary Sagna, Jurrien Timber, Caitlin Foord, Katie McCabe, and Laia Codina showcased Rwanda’s natural beauty. Their experiences ranged from gorilla trekking and Big Five safaris to the iconic Kwita Izina gorilla naming ceremony.

Arsenal Chief Executive Officer Richard Garlick praised the partnership for strengthening the club’s long-term ambitions. He said their first sleeve partnership with Visit Rwanda had been a significant journey that helped the club raise global awareness of Rwanda’s tourism and conservation efforts.

Garlick noted that Visit Rwanda’s support had been instrumental in Arsenal’s strategic growth, saying it “played an important role in driving forward our ambitions – helping us invest in our long-term vision to win major trophies, in a financially sustainable way.”

He added that the club is deeply grateful for what both sides have achieved together.

The partnership also supported Rwanda’s ambition to become a leading sporting hub in Africa, delivering grassroots football programs that helped hundreds of young players and coaches develop their skills.

Both Arsenal and Visit Rwanda will remain fully engaged through the remainder of the season, before the partnership officially ends in June 2026.