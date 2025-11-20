Mityana Police arrest couple after K9 tracks stolen coffee to their home

Police in the Wamala Region have arrested a couple in connection with the theft of fresh coffee, following a successful operation led by the Mityana K9 unit.

The suspects, identified as Kigundu and his wife, Alice Ishimwe, both residents of Kireku Village in Busimbi Division, Mityana District, were apprehended after police traced stolen coffee to their property.

According to police, the theft occurred on the night of November 17, 2025, when the duo allegedly sneaked into the garden of 59-year-old Steven Ssemujju and harvested his coffee.

Ssemujju noticed signs of intrusion the following morning and immediately reported the matter.

“He told our officers that his garden had been tampered with and suspected that thieves had taken his coffee,” the regional police said.

A team of investigators, jointly working with the K9 unit, responded to the scene without delay.

“Upon arrival, our sniffer dog, Whisky, picked up a human scent that led officers for about 500 meters,” police stated.

The scent trail led directly to a store on the property of the suspects. Inside, officers recovered freshly stolen coffee.

“The dog later guided the team to another spot behind the main building near the suspects’ latrine, where more stolen coffee was found alongside a mosquito net believed to have been used to conceal the stolen produce,” police added.

Both suspects are currently detained as inquiries continue. Police say the operation is part of an intensified crackdown on the theft of fresh farm produce, which has become a growing concern for farmers in the region.