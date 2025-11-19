Housing Finance Bank opens new branch in Nansana, plants 300 trees to drive community sustainability

Uganda – Housing Finance Bank officially launched its newest branch in Nansana, marking a major milestone in its strategic expansion and reaffirming its commitment to delivering accessible, customer-centric financial services closer to the communities it serves. This development reinforces the Bank’s heritage as “The Home of Possibilities” where every branch represents not just a banking space, but a hub for individuals, families, and businesses to build, grow, and thrive.

Housing Finance Bank’s Nansana branch becomes part of its 21-branch nationwide network and will offer a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including mortgages, personal and business banking, savings, and digital services all designed to support customers achieve their financial goals. This expansion reflects Housing Finance Bank’s dedication to fostering inclusive economic development by extending affordable and reliable financial services to more Ugandans.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Michael Mugabi, Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank, stated:

At Housing Finance Bank, we are intentional about creating lasting value for our customers and for Uganda. The opening of this new branch in Nansana brings us closer to the communities we serve, providing convenient access to financial solutions that empower individuals, families, and businesses. This milestone reflects our commitment to inclusive growth and our vision of building a future where financial empowerment is a reality for all.

Mr. Mugabi further highlighted three strategic priorities for the Bank that align with the expansion. First, the Bank is committed to increasing financial inclusion for all Ugandans, including women, youth, and entrepreneurs. Second, it aims to support sustainable enterprises that drive long-term growth and resilience. Third, the Bank upholds strong governance and ethical leadership to build trust and transparency in all its operations.

He noted that the Bank has financed over 1,400 women and youth-led businesses worth UGX 121.8 billion, supported 65 green projects worth Shs22 billion, and invested in 61 renewable energy initiatives nationwide over the last year. These achievements demonstrate Housing Finance Bank’s unwavering commitment to empowering communities and promoting sustainability.

Michael Mugabi – MD Housing Finance Bank and pupils, plus the teaching staff at Church of Uganda Kazo Primary School set to plant trees at the school premises.

Nansana Town Clerk, Mr. Festo Tandeka, applauded the Bank’s customer-focused approach, saying:

“Housing Finance Bank has shown genuine dedication to prioritizing the everyday person by offering accessible, meaningful, and relevant financial solutions that speak to the realities of the Nansana community.”

Mr. Kizito Havior Ssempiira, CEO of the Center for Special Abilities (CeSA) and a Housing Finance Bank customer, added: “This new branch represents a significant investment in Nansana’s growth and financial empowerment. It will greatly benefit families, entrepreneurs, youth, and community initiatives by providing reliable financial solutions and business support that help people thrive.”

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Bosco Bayinamazima, representing the Bank of Uganda, congratulated Housing Finance Bank on this milestone:

“Nansana Municipality is among the fastest-growing areas, and this branch will serve not only commercial enterprises but also the wider community. The Bank’s strong financial position enables it to meet the diverse and evolving needs of customers in this dynamic suburb.”

As part of the launch, Housing Finance Bank planted 300 trees at the Church of Uganda Kazo Primary School – Nansana under its Tiny Forest Initiative, reinforcing its dedication to climate resilience and environmental stewardship. This initiative reflects the Bank’s belief that a true home must be supported by a thriving environment. Beyond tree planting, the Bank continues to embed sustainability in its operations by financing green housing projects, renewable energy solutions, and water access programs.

Further highlighting to the bank’s efforts to environmental sustainability efforts, the Managing Director stated that, “At Housing Finance Bank, we are intentional about creating lasting value for our customers and for Uganda. This tree planting initiative demonstrates our commitment to preserving the environment we all call home. Sustainable growth is the foundation of true progress, and these initiatives reflect our dedication to shaping a better future for generations to come.”

With the opening of a new branch and the tree planting activity in Nansana, Housing Finance Bank continues to strengthen its role as a trusted financial partner and responsible corporate entity. These milestones reflect the Bank’s holistic vision of supporting both people and the planet; fostering homes, communities, and environments where everyone can thrive.