Museveni Defends the Trial of Civilians in the General Court Martial

President Yoweri Museveni has defended the trial of civilians in the General Court Martial, stating that it contributes to the stabilization of the country.



Museveni’s defense came at a time when former bush war fighter Rtd. Col. Kizza Besigye and Obed Lutale are facing multiple charges, including possession of firearms at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya, and allegedly holding meetings in Greece and Switzerland with the intent to undermine the security of the Ugandan army.



The two suspects were reportedly abducted last month in Nairobi, where they had attended a book launch event hosted by Kenyan opposition politician and lawyer Martha Karua. Karua is currently in Uganda, leading a team of 50 lawyers defending Dr. Besigye and Hajji Kamulegeya.



“I have seen the arguments in some papers by lawyers regarding the correctness of trying civilians in the Court Martial. I want to affirm that this move was correct and useful and has contributed to the stabilization of Uganda,” Museveni said. “It was the NRM that, in 2005, enacted this law through Parliament because of the rampant activities of criminals and terrorists who were using guns to kill people indiscriminately.”



He explained that at the time, civilian courts were overwhelmed with cases such as murders, rape, assaults, robbery, and land disputes, which made it difficult to address the threat posed by gun-wielding criminals swiftly.



“For stabilization, you need speed,” Museveni emphasized. “These individuals, although not soldiers, voluntarily and with malicious intent acquired weapons that should be the monopoly of the Armed Forces, governed by the relevant laws. Uganda, like many parts of Africa, has been and, in some cases, still is disturbed by such unprincipled actors. This is why the law provided that since you became a ‘soldier,’ albeit an illegal one, you should be tried by a court-martial, which is the court that deals with firearms.”



He further clarified that the General Court Martial system is subordinate to the country’s higher courts. If the Court Martial makes an incorrect judgment, superior courts can rectify it.



“The advantage of trial in the General Court Martial is that, in the meantime, these dangerous individuals are legally provided for—they are fed, medically treated by the State, and kept away from harming people,” Museveni said. “It also benefits the lawbreakers because their dangerous activities, such as killing people, can lead to their own deaths in encounters with law enforcement and peacekeeping agencies.”



Museveni added that after a conviction, the defendant has the right to appeal the decision of the General Court Martial.