Vinka, Fik Fameica to Headline MUBS Cultural Gala

Singers Fik Fameica and Vinka are set to light up the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Cultural Gala on April 4, 2025 at the university grounds.

Under the theme “Rooted in Tradition and Growing Towards Sustainability,” the gala will feature a variety of cultural showcases, including traditional dance, art, fashion competitions, and storytelling. At the end of the day, the winning team will walk away with a prize.

Moses Amanya, the 27th President of MUBS, expressed his excitement about this year’s event and praised Coca-Cola, the main sponsor, for its support.

“I am glad to report that what we have witnessed at the launch has never happened before at the university,” Amanya said.

“Each and every one of us here can bear witness that culture defines our identity. Culture, tribe, or family is not something we choose—it is God-given, and that is why we embrace it with all our hearts and minds,” he added.

He urged students to take pride in their heritage.

“As we prepare for the event, we should feel proud of who we are. If you are called upon to represent your tribe, do it with all your heart.”

Amanya also highlighted the diversity of MUBS, which hosts students from Uganda and other African countries, including South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania, and Burundi.

“I want us to look at this event as something precious that happens once a year, but also recognize that this year’s gala is going to be different,” he remarked.

Macklin Kukundakwe, Head of Trade and Marketing at Coca-Cola and a MUBS alumnus, emphasized the company’s commitment to celebrating Uganda’s rich cultural diversity.

“Uganda has over 56 tribes, and we celebrate culture—whether you’re from the East, North, West, or Central. We believe in empowering the next generation by celebrating creativity, talent, and fashion,” Kukundakwe said.

She highlighted Coca-Cola’s support for young people through music, dance, fashion, and storytelling.

“As we dive deeper into this year’s event, we promise real magic. There will be interactive experience zones where attendees can engage with the brand in fun and exciting ways.”

Kukundakwe also assured students of an unforgettable experience.

“Expect high-energy performances! There’s an incredible lineup of artists, DJs, and we are proud to be part of this year’s Cultural Gala.”