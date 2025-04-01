NIRA to kick off mass renewal of National IDs this month

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) will kick off the nationwide renewal and enrolment of individuals for National IDs this month (April). The process, which will run over the next several months, marks a key step in ensuring that every Ugandan citizen has access to proper identification.

Angella Bukirwa, the Manager of Human Resources at NIRA, revealed: “We are officially opening the renewal and enrollment process to the public,” she announces with confidence. This announcement is not just a formality; it’s the beginning of a mass mobilization effort aimed at reaching as many citizens as possible, particularly those who need to renew their expired IDs.

The mass renewal and enrollment service comes with an important distinction; it is entirely free for those renewing their IDs.

“This initiative ensures that this right is accessible to all, without the burden of financial barriers.” This marks a departure from previous initiatives where individuals had to pay fees for basic services, making the mass renewal process even more significant for Ugandans who may have previously been unable to afford the costs,” she noted.

While the renewal process is free, there are specific fees for services like lost, damaged, or altered IDs.

According to Bukirwa, these fees are laid out in the law and can also be found on the NIRA website for transparency. For those who have lost their IDs, the fee is UGX 50,000. If an ID is damaged, the fee increases to UGX 200,000, and if there is a need to change particulars, such as a name or address, the same fee applies. Payments for these services must be made at the bank, and a receipt is required as proof of payment.

As the government works to ensure inclusion in the National ID renewal, NIRA is taking an innovative approach by reaching out directly to local communities.

“This time, we are reaching out to the parishes for the first 10 months of this exercise,” Bukirwa explains.

This strategy ensures that even individuals in the most remote areas are given the opportunity to renew their IDs without having to travel to distant offices. NIRA’s offices will remain open beyond the initial outreach period, ensuring continued access to services for anyone who misses the initial window.

A key part of the success of this initiative is the more than 10,000 trained registration assistants NIRA has recruited. These assistants, who have been specially trained for the mass renewal exercise, are prepared to handle the large volume of people expected at registration centers. Their presence at local parishes will help streamline and accelerate the process, ensuring that the ID renewal is efficient and accessible for everyone.

As NIRA embarks on this journey to improve national identification, it is clear that the initiative is not just about renewing IDs—it’s about empowering Ugandans by giving them the tools for participation in both social and economic life. With proper identification, citizens are better positioned to access a variety of services, from voting and healthcare to opening bank accounts and applying for jobs. By removing financial barriers and reaching out directly to communities, NIRA is ensuring that the benefits of national identification are within reach for all Ugandans.

As the process unfolds, the people of Uganda stand to gain more than just a new ID card—they stand to gain greater inclusion in their country’s civic and economic life, thanks to NIRA’s ambitious, people-focused initiative. The mass renewal of National IDs is not just an administrative task; it is a vital step in advancing the rights and opportunities of every Ugandan citizen.