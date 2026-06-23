MTN Uganda hands over Shs54.27b to universal service and access fund to boost digital inclusion

MTN Uganda has handed over Shs54.27 billion to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) as its statutory contribution to the Universal Service and Access Fund, reaffirming its commitment to expanding digital connectivity and inclusion nationwide.

The contribution, made under the Uganda Communications Act, represents the telecommunications giant’s mandatory 2 percent levy on its annual gross revenue. Half of the amount is remitted to the Consolidated Fund, while the other half is retained to finance the Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund (UCUSAF), which supports the expansion of communications services to underserved and unserved communities.

The handover ceremony, held at UCC headquarters, brought together officials from the regulator and MTN Uganda, who emphasized the importance of ensuring that all Ugandans can participate in the rapidly growing digital economy.

Speaking at the event, MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Mulinge said the country’s focus must now shift from simply achieving connectivity to ensuring that citizens can fully benefit from digital opportunities.

“Our challenge is no longer whether Uganda is connected. It is whether more Ugandans can fully participate in the opportunities the digital economy creates,” Mulinge said.

She noted that access to digital tools has become essential for social and economic advancement.

“A smartphone today is no longer a luxury. It is a classroom. A bank account. A marketplace. Access to opportunity,” she said.

Mulinge stressed the need to make smartphones, internet services and other digital tools more affordable to enable meaningful participation in the digital economy, particularly among low-income and rural communities.

According to MTN Uganda, the contribution will support initiatives aimed at connecting communities, bridging the digital divide and unlocking opportunities for citizens regardless of where they live.

UCC welcomed the contribution and described it as a significant milestone in advancing Uganda’s digital transformation agenda.

The Commission said the remittance demonstrates the strong partnership between the regulator and licensed telecommunications operators in promoting universal access to communication services.

In a statement, UCC noted that the funds will support ICT skills development through the Uganda Institute of Information and Communication Technology and facilitate the expansion of reliable communications infrastructure to commercially unviable, underserved and unserved areas of the country.

UCC Executive Director George William Nyombi Thembo commended MTN Uganda for consistently meeting its obligations and for embracing the levy as a contribution to national development.

“We thank MTN Uganda for viewing this responsibility not as a burden, but as a shared investment in Uganda’s future,” Nyombi said.

He added that while the contribution is a licence obligation, MTN Uganda’s consistency, timeliness and commitment in fulfilling the requirement demonstrate responsible corporate citizenship and a shared commitment to digital inclusion.

The Universal Service and Access Fund was established to extend communications services to communities that would otherwise remain unconnected due to the high cost of infrastructure deployment. Through the fund, UCC supports projects aimed at improving connectivity, enhancing digital literacy and ensuring that more Ugandans can access the opportunities created by the digital economy.

MTN Uganda’s contribution will strengthen efforts to bridge Uganda’s digital divide and accelerate the country’s move toward an inclusive digital future.