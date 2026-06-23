Muhammad Nsereko: Former Speaker Among too sick to walk, needs urgent medical attention

Former Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko has exclusively revealed that former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among is battling a serious health condition that has reportedly left her unable to walk.

Speaking during a live TikTok broadcast, Nsereko said that Among is suffering from deep vein thrombosis, a condition caused by blood clots in the veins, and urgently requires specialized medical treatment.

“Rt Hon Anita Annet Among is very sickly. She has a blood clot in her legs, she cannot walk. It is terrible; what I have seen,” Nsereko said.

“The legs are all swollen. She cannot walk. Why not let her go to hospital? I don’t know how long she can live without treatment. What happened to mercy in this world?” he added.

Nsereko, who has maintained a close political relationship with Among for years, made the remarks while commenting on the health condition of jailed lawyer and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. He argued that authorities were failing to show compassion to individuals facing serious medical challenges regardless of their political affiliations.

“On one side they are persecuting Lukwago who did not work with them; yet on the other, even those who have worked with them are also being pinched,” Nsereko said.

The former legislator did not explain how he came to witness Among’s alleged condition. However, his comments have attracted significant public attention given his longstanding association with the former Speaker.

Among has largely remained out of the public eye for several months following investigations into allegations of corruption and abuse of office that attracted both local and international scrutiny.

In 2024, the former Speaker became the subject of extensive investigations over allegations linked to the misappropriation of iron sheets that had been earmarked for vulnerable communities in the Karamoja sub-region. The scandal triggered investigations by Uganda’s anti-corruption agencies and intensified calls for accountability from opposition politicians and civil society groups.

The controversy later drew international attention when the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Among and her husband, Moses Magogo, citing alleged involvement in corruption and the misappropriation of public resources. The sanctions included travel restrictions and asset freezes within the UK.

As part of the wider investigations, security agencies reportedly conducted searches at properties associated with Among, including her residences in Kampala and Bukedea. Investigators were said to be looking into the source of her wealth and allegations of illicit enrichment.

Among the evidence acquired a luxury Rolls-Royce vehicle cited as evidence warranting further scrutiny of her financial dealings. The former Speaker, however, consistently denied any wrongdoing and maintained that her wealth was legally acquired through her business interests and personal investments.

Despite months of speculation regarding her whereabouts and condition, neither Among nor her representatives have publicly commented on Nsereko’s claims about her health. There has also been no official confirmation from government authorities or medical personnel regarding the alleged illness.

Among, who rose through the ranks of Parliament before becoming Speaker in 2022, remains one of Uganda’s most influential political figures despite the legal and political challenges that have overshadowed her recent public life.