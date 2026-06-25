NRM’s Idah Nabayiga wins Kalangala Woman MP by-election

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Idah Nabayiga, has been declared the winner of the Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament by-election, securing a victory in the race to fill a seat that fell vacant following the death of former Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli.

The declaration was made by Kalangala District Returning Officer Ronald Agaba after the completion of polling, vote counting and tallying in accordance with Uganda’s electoral laws and procedures.

According to the official results released by the Electoral Commission, Nabayiga garnered 12,642 votes, defeating her closest challenger, National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Hellen Flavia Nagawa, who obtained 7,474 votes.

Independent candidate Sharifah Babirye secured 244 votes, while another independent candidate, Irene Nampala, received 217 votes. Agnes Nasuuna, also running as an independent candidate, polled 34 votes.

A total of 20,611 valid votes were cast in the election, while 427 ballots were rejected as invalid. The total number of ballot papers counted stood at 21,038.

“Accordingly, as Returning Officer for Kalangala Electoral District and in accordance with Section 72 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177, I declare Nabayiga Idah, who has obtained the largest number of votes, to be the elected candidate for District Woman Representative to Parliament for Kalangala Electoral District,” Agaba announced while declaring the final results at the Kalangala District Council Hall in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The by-election was conducted to replace the late Hellen Nakimuli, whose death left the district without representation in Parliament and necessitated a fresh election to fill the vacant seat.

Following the declaration, the Electoral Commission congratulated the successful candidate and thanked all stakeholders who participated in the electoral process.

“The Electoral Commission congratulates the successful candidate and appreciates the voters, candidates, political parties, election officials, security agencies, observers, the media and all stakeholders who participated in the electoral process,” the Commission said in a statement.

Nabayiga’s victory strengthens the NRM’s political grip on the island district and hands the ruling party another seat in the 12th Parliament.

The election was largely peaceful, with polling taking place across the district before votes were tallied and the final results announced by electoral officials.

Nabayiga will assume office as the new Kalangala District Woman Representative in Parliament after the completion of the necessary gazetting and swearing-in procedures.