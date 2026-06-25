Museveni appoints Muyingo acting Education Minister as First Lady recovers from sickness 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, as the Acting Minister of Education and Sports, filling the gap at the ministry following the absence of a substantive minister.

In a press statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit on Thursday, June 25, 2026, Museveni said the appointment was made under powers vested in him by Article 99(1) of the Constitution of Uganda.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President under Article 99(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Hon. John Chrysostom Muyingo as the Acting Minister of Education and Sports in the absence of a substantive Minister,” the statement reads.

The President further directed that the appointment takes immediate effect.

“The appointment takes immediate effect,”the statement added.

Muyingo, who has served as State Minister for Higher Education for more than a decade, now assumes the responsibilities of overseeing the Education and Sports Ministry at a time when the sector is implementing key reforms and preparing for the next academic cycle.

The appointment comes a day after President Museveni disclosed that First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, who has been serving as Minister of Education and Sports, has been unwell for the last three months.

Speaking during a public engagement on Wednesday, Museveni revealed that the First Lady had faced a health challenge but was steadily recovering.

“Maama has been sick for the last three months, but she is now improving,”Museveni said.

The President also described the illness as a spiritual battle that had ultimately failed.

“Satan attacked Maama’s life three months ago but miscalculated. She is recovering well,” Museveni said.

The ongoing government appointments process indicate that Janet Museveni’s prolonged illness made it impossible for her to appear before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee during the recent vetting exercise, contributing to the current leadership vacuum at the ministry.

Her absence had generated speculation about the future leadership of the Education Ministry, with many awaiting guidance from the President on how the docket would be managed as she recuperates.

The appointment of Muyingo will ensure continuity in the ministry’s operations while the First Lady continues her recovery.

A seasoned education administrator and politician, Muyingo previously served as Rector of Uganda Martyrs University before joining government. He is regarded as one of the architects of several higher education policy reforms and has remained one of the ministry’s most experienced leaders.