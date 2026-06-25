Kabira Country Club unveils premium gardens for weddings, corporate events and social celebrations

Kabira Country Club has unveiled newly developed gardens designed to cater for weddings, corporate functions and social celebrations.

The gardens are aimed at expanding the club’s hospitality offerings and meeting the growing demand for premium outdoor event venues in Uganda.

Located in the upscale suburb of Bukoto, the new gardens provide a serene setting characterized by lush greenery, landscaped grounds and spacious outdoor areas suitable for both intimate gatherings and large-scale events.

According to the management, the facility has been designed to host a wide range of functions, including wedding ceremonies and receptions, corporate parties, cocktail events, business lunches and dinners, baby showers, birthday celebrations and other special occasions.

“Discover the newly opened gardens at Kabira Country Club, the perfect setting for unforgettable events and celebrations. Surrounded by lush greenery and elegant outdoor spaces, our gardens provide a beautiful backdrop for weddings, corporate parties, cocktail receptions, lunches, dinners, baby showers and more,” the club said while announcing the new development.

The management noted that the gardens combine natural beauty with professional hospitality services, offering clients a unique venue experience in one of Kampala’s most sought-after locations.

The unveiling comes at a time when Uganda’s events industry continues to experience steady growth, with increasing demand for outdoor venues that offer flexibility, comfort and scenic environments for both private and corporate functions.

The outdoor venues have become increasingly popular among event organizers due to their versatility and ability to accommodate customized décor, entertainment setups and photography sessions.

Kabira Country Club, one of Uganda’s established hospitality and leisure destinations, has over the years built a reputation for providing accommodation, conference facilities, sports and wellness amenities, as well as dining and recreation services to local and international guests.

The addition of the gardens is expected to strengthen the club’s position within Kampala’s competitive hospitality sector while providing clients with a dedicated outdoor venue capable of hosting events of varying sizes and styles.

“Whether you’re planning an intimate gathering or a grand occasion, Kabira Country Club offers a memorable experience, exceptional service and a charming atmosphere for every event,” the management added.

The club has since announced special event packages for individuals, companies and organizations interested in utilizing the new facility.

Hospitality sector players have welcomed continued investment in modern event infrastructure, saying such developments contribute to the growth of business tourism, conferences and social events that play a significant role in Uganda’s economy.

With the launch of the new gardens, Kabira Country Club is seeking to further cement its status as a leading destination for weddings, corporate events and lifestyle experiences in Kampala.