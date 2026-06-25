DNA results confirm only four biological children of late Paul Kafeero

The long-running dispute over the estate and lineage of celebrated Kadongo Kamu musician Paul Job Kafeero has finally been settled after DNA tests confirmed that only four of the 25 individuals who claimed to be his children are biologically related to the late singer.

The findings, released on Thursday at Police Headquarters in Naguru, bring clarity to a family dispute that has persisted for nearly two decades since Kafeero’s death in 2007. The scientific exercise followed the exhumation of the musician’s remains earlier this month to obtain DNA samples for comparison with those of individuals claiming to be his offspring.

According to officials overseeing the process, the DNA analysis established that only Benedicto Kafeero, Simon Peter Kafeero, Thomas Kafeero and Elizabeth Nagawa are the biological children of the late music icon.

All those tested included Thomas Kafeero, Simon Peter Kafeero, John Kafeero, Benedicto Kafeero, Aroon Nagawa, Elizabeth Nagawa, Phillip, Tonny, John Mark, Meddi, Godfrey Muwanguzi, Ssendi Shafik, Katumba Eric, John Martin Kafeero, Paul Ssentongo, Kate Nalukwago, Margaret Nakafeero, Nagawa, Grace Nalukwago, Leticia Nalukwago, Rehema Namulindwa, Tana Birungio, Joan Mirembe, Noelena Ssali and Mukiibi Kafeero.

The results were presented following a forensic exercise conducted jointly by the Uganda Police Forensic Laboratory and the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory under the supervision of senior government officials, including Minister for Local Government Balaam Barugahara, Director of Forensics Andrew Mubiru and Director of the Government Analytical Laboratory Kepher Kuchana Kateu.

The development follows a court-authorised exhumation of Kafeero’s remains at his burial site in Nkokonjeru, Buikwe District, on June 1. The exercise was led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, who maintained that forensic testing was the most reliable way to settle years of uncertainty surrounding the singer’s estate and paternity claims.

For years, more than 20 individuals had publicly and privately claimed to be children of the late musician, creating persistent disagreements over inheritance and administration of his estate. The dispute became increasingly complex as additional claimants emerged, with some seeking legal recognition as beneficiaries of Kafeero’s property.

Speaking before the release of the results, Balaam Barugahara described the DNA exercise as an effort to finally resolve a matter that had divided the family for almost 20 years.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Police forensic experts and the Government Analytical Laboratory team for their dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts in bringing closure to this 19-year family dispute,”he noted.

The findings will play a crucial role in determining the rightful beneficiaries of Kafeero’s estate, which has been the subject of prolonged wrangles since his death. The confirmation of biological heirs is likely to guide future court proceedings and estate administration decisions.

While the results may provide relief to some family members, they are also expected to disappoint many claimants whose assertions have now been disproved through scientific evidence.

The DNA process attracted widespread public attention due to Kafeero’s status as one of Uganda’s most influential musicians. Born Paul Job Kafeero, the singer rose to prominence in the late 1980s and became one of the most celebrated figures in Kadongo Kamu music. Through songs such as Ebirowoozo, Dipo Naziggala, Walumbe Zaaya and Tonsubula Nkulage, he built a reputation as a gifted storyteller whose music addressed social issues, family values and everyday life.

Kafeero died on May 17, 2007, at the age of 36 after battling kidney-related complications. Despite his relatively short life, he left behind a rich musical legacy that continues to influence generations of musicians and entertain audiences across Uganda and beyond.

With the DNA findings now officially released, attention will shift to the administration and distribution of Kafeero’s estate among the verified beneficiaries. Family representatives and relevant authorities are expected to outline the next legal and administrative steps in the coming days.

The results bring long-awaited certainty to questions that have lingered since his death, paving the way for a more orderly management of his estate while preserving the legacy of one of Uganda’s greatest Kadongo Kamu artists.