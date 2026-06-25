CID summons Agora’s Agatha Atuhaire over fraud, money laundering

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has summoned current and former staff members of Agora Centre for Research as investigations into allegations of fraud and money laundering involving the Kampala-based civil society organization gather pace.

A letter dated June 24, 2026, issued by the Kampala Metropolitan North Regional CID headquarters in Kawempe, directs Ms. Agather Atuhaire, an account signatory of Agora Centre for Research Ltd, to appear before investigators on June 30 for an interview and statement recording.

According to the letter signed by Regional CID Officer SP Naluzze Rashida, detectives are investigating “a case of suspected fraud and money laundering involving AGORA Centre for Research Ltd.”

“The purpose hereof is to request you to report to KMP North Regional headquarters, Kawempe on Tuesday 30th June, 2026 at 02:00 pm for interview and statement recording in relation to the matter under investigation,” the letter states.

The summons marks the latest development in a months-long scrutiny of the organization, whose operations were suspended earlier this year after its bank accounts were frozen by the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA).

According to Agora, the FIA froze the organization’s accounts in January 2026 and halted its activities as part of inquiries into its operations and financial transactions. The authority is mandated under Uganda’s anti-money laundering framework to investigate suspicious financial activity and can direct financial institutions to restrict access to accounts while investigations are ongoing.

Agora says it subsequently submitted documents and information requested by the FIA more than two months ago but has yet to receive feedback regarding the status of the investigations.

In a statement released on June 25, the organization confirmed that both current and former members of staff had been summoned by CID investigators.

“Yesterday, current and former members of staff of Agora Center for Research received summons from the CID over allegations of fraud and money laundering,” the organization said.

The organization revealed that the latest summons follow the freezing of its accounts and the suspension of its activities earlier this year.

“This follows the suspension of our organisation’s activities and the freezing of its accounts by the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) in January 2026. Over two months ago, we submitted information and documentation relating to our activities in response to inquiries from the Authority, but we have not received any feedback,” Agora stated.

While pledging cooperation with investigators, the organization questioned the motives behind the ongoing investigations, arguing that they could have broader implications for civil society operations in Uganda.

“While we will cooperate fully with lawful processes, we are deeply concerned that these investigations are being used to intimidate and silence a civil society organization whose work has focused on exposing corruption, advancing accountability, and promoting human rights,” the statement reads.

Agora further noted that similar investigations have previously targeted civil society organizations engaged in governance and accountability work.

“This is not the first time civil society organizations in Uganda have faced criminal investigations while undertaking legitimate public interest work,” the organization said.

The research and advocacy group insisted that it would continue pursuing its mission despite the investigations.

“Our commitment to shining a torch on corruption, human rights violations, and systemic injustice in Uganda remains unwavering,” the statement added.

The developments come amid heightened scrutiny of non-governmental organizations and civil society groups operating in Uganda, particularly those involved in governance, accountability, anti-corruption campaigns and human rights advocacy.

Neither the CID nor the Financial Intelligence Authority has publicly released detailed findings supporting the fraud and money laundering allegations. The investigations remain ongoing, with detectives expected to record statements from key officials as they seek to establish the source and movement of funds linked to the organization.