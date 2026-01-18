Kenya’s Ruto congratulates Museveni on re-election, pledges stronger regional cooperation

Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto has congratulated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his re-election as President of the Republic of Uganda.

He praised the outcome of the January 15, 2026 general elections and reaffirmed Nairobi’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Kampala.

In a formal message dated January 18, President Ruto conveyed warm congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, as well as in his personal capacity, following the official pronouncement of the election results on January 17.

“Following the formal pronouncement of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Uganda, I convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya and my own behalf, my warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the great people of Uganda,” the message reads.

President Ruto described Museveni’s victory as decisive, saying it reflected the confidence Ugandans have in his leadership and in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

“Your decisive victory at the just concluded competitive General Election reflects the trust that the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your personal leadership and the confidence enjoyed by the NRM party,” he said.

The Kenyan leader added that Museveni’s re-election would reinvigorate efforts to accelerate Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

“I am certain your re-election reinvigorates Your Excellency’s resolve to accelerate the transformation of your country,” Ruto noted.

President Ruto also commended Uganda for conducting a peaceful election, describing the process as a sign of growing democratic maturity.

“For undertaking a peaceful election, I sincerely commend the people of Uganda and all stakeholders in the electoral process, which attests to the democratic maturity of Uganda,” he said.

Emphasising the longstanding ties between the two neighbours, Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s readiness to work closely with Uganda to advance shared regional and continental priorities.

“Our two countries enjoy deep fraternal bonds which will no doubt benefit from your unwavering commitment. I reaffirm the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Kenya to work with Your Excellency to advance our shared priorities for the mutual socio-economic benefit of the citizens of Kenya and Uganda, as well as our region and the continent,” he stated.

President Ruto wished President Museveni success as he begins a new term in office, expressing confidence in continued cooperation between the two countries.

“I wish Your Excellency success and good fortune as you embark on this sacred and high obligation,” the message said.