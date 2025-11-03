Museveni, Ruto congratulate Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu on re-election as president

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and his counterpart, Kenyan William Ruto, have both extended warm congratulations to Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan following her decisive re-election victory and reaffirmed their commitment to regional unity and cooperation.

President Museveni, in his congratulatory message issued on Sunday, lauded President Samia and her party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), for their triumph in the October 29 general election.

“I congratulate Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Party on her re-election as President of Tanzania,” Museveni said.

He added, “This victory reflects the confidence that the people of Tanzania have in her leadership and vision.”

Museveni noted that Tanzania’s continued stability under President Samia’s leadership would contribute to East Africa’s economic and social progress.

“Uganda and Tanzania share historic bonds of friendship and cooperation. I look forward to working with President Samia to further strengthen our partnership in trade, infrastructure, and regional integration for the peace and prosperity of our peoples,” Museveni added.

According to the Tanzania Electoral Commission, President Samia Suluhu Hassan won 97.66 percent of the total vote, securing about 31.9 million ballots. Her closest challenger, Tundu Lissu of the Chadema Party, received 1.72 percent while Zitto Kabwe of ACT-Wazalendo polled 0.31 percent. The remaining candidates collectively accounted for less than 1%.

In a separate statement issued on November 3, 2025, Kenyan President William Ruto also congratulated his Tanzanian counterpart on her re-election and commended the people of Tanzania for upholding democratic processes.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I extend sincere congratulations to Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election in the General Election held on 29 October 2025,” President Ruto said.

He underscored the deep historical ties and shared aspirations between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of peace and collaboration within the East African Community (EAC).

“Kenya and Tanzania share deep historical ties and common aspirations for the prosperity and stability of our peoples, anchored in our shared history and our joint membership in the East African Community,” Ruto stated.

President Ruto further appealed for calm and inclusivity in Tanzania’s post-election period.

“I call upon the patriotic people of Tanzania to uphold peace and the rule of law, and I encourage all political actors and stakeholders to embrace dialogue and tolerance as they seek to resolve any issues at hand in order to safeguard democracy and stability,” he said.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s readiness to work closely with Tanzania under President Samia’s renewed mandate, noting,

He noted, “Kenya stands ready to continue engaging constructively in the pursuit of our shared vision for a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated East Africa.”