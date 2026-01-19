If still available, I will contest in 2031 –Museveni

The re-elected President Yoweri Museveni has said he remains open to contesting for another term in 2031 argued that Uganda should continue to benefit from his experience and institutional knowledge if he is still capable of serving.

In an interview with Sky News following his re-election, President Museveni said leadership should be guided by capacity and commitment rather than age alone, stressing that the country still faces complex challenges that require experienced hands.

“If I’m available, not dead, not senile, but I’m still around and I have some knowledge, if you are really serious about your country, why would you not want to take advantage of me if I’m still able?” Museveni said.

Responding to questions about young people demanding political change and fresh leadership, Museveni dismissed the idea that youthfulness alone guarantees effective governance, noting that even during his days as a rebel leader, he valued the contribution of older leaders.

“No, me I did not. I was actually dying to work with old people because we needed them. Unless you are not serious. These problems are big problems. And if you have got a big problem, the more hands the better,” he said.

The Sky News reporter raised concerns over high youth unemployment and restrictions such as internet shutdowns, which many young Ugandans say leave them feeling silenced and excluded. Museveni defended the government’s actions, saying the internet is a state-built infrastructure that must be protected from misuse.

“We are the ones who built the internet, the one you are talking about. We are the ones who built it. So the shutdown is because of dealing with criminals who want to use that infrastructure to destabilize our country. It is temporary. It is short term,” he said.

Asked whether Uganda has failed to produce a viable alternative leader over six consecutive election cycles, Museveni insisted that opposition candidates simply lacked sufficient public support.

“They would have been elected if they were there. They were not elected,” he said.

Addressing longstanding accusations that elections since 1996 have been marred by rigging, repression and the silencing of dissenting voices, Museveni rejected the claims and turned the allegations back on the opposition.

“The only people who rig are the opposition. It is not us. Then they would have won if they’d rigged it. They are not able to, because we are so popular, that even if they rig, they can’t manage to overturn or defeat us. We are so popular,” he said.

The interview also touched on the government’s strained relationship with opposition figure Bobi Wine. Asked why state authorities have aggressively targeted him since 2018, Museveni said the issue was not political rivalry but alleged law-breaking.

“Bobi Wine breaks the law. That’s why he’s… There are other people in opposition. You don’t find having problems with them. But if you take each case, you’ll find that he’s breaking the law,” Museveni said.

When pressed about reports of violence by security forces against Bobi Wine’s supporters, including beatings and a shooting, Museveni acknowledged wrongdoing in some instances but blamed the opposition for provoking confrontations.

“The beating was a mistake. But you see, these towns here are quite crowded. So we don’t encourage processions or rallies in the towns, in the streets,” he said.

The Sky News reporter also asked whether, after ruling Uganda for nearly four decades, Museveni intended to remain in power for life.

The president said the decision ultimately lies with the electorate.

“That is for the people to decide,” Museveni said.