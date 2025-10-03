Besigye challenges High Court order restricting him from speaking directly during trial

Embattled Kizza Besigye has written to the High Court protesting a directive by Justice Emmanuel Baguma that bars him from directly raising concerns orally during his ongoing trial, insisting the move is “oppressive” and undermines his right to be heard.

In a letter dated 2nd October 2025, addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of Luzira Upper Prison for onward delivery to court, Besigye challenged the judge’s earlier decision requiring him to only file written concerns through his lawyers.

“Being a person accused of a serious offence, I find it strange and oppressive if I cannot raise a concern directly in open Court,” Besigye wrote.

He added, “If each time, a written submission of the concern has to be made and a time fixed for your response, the case may never be concluded. Meanwhile, I remain confined in prison.”

He noted that while Justice Baguma initially declined his request to address the court, he later allowed it on condition that Besigye files his concerns in writing, a requirement he has now formally contested.

“Prior to raising my concern in writing, I request you to point me to the provision of the law that bars an accused person from orally raising concerns in Court, touching their trial, during any audience with the Judge, in the presence of their lawyers,” Besigye stated.

During the court session this week, Justice Emmanuel Baguma of the Criminal Division, Kampala, defended his earlier directive, saying the requirement for written concerns was meant to ensure orderliness and efficiency in handling the matter.

“The accused persons are entitled to raise their concerns, but this must be done in a manner that does not derail proceedings. The Court gave an opportunity for written submissions so that issues are properly considered and responded to within the law,” Baguma said.

He emphasized that the measure was not intended to silence the accused but to ensure that the trial moves forward without unnecessary interruptions.

Besigye, who is accused number three in Criminal Suit No. 335 of 2025, maintains that oral submissions remain an integral part of his right to a fair trial and has demanded legal clarity on the matter before proceeding with further written submissions.